Law enforcement in Columbia County responds to Chauvin verdict

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That move was Chauvin pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

“Wisconsin has historically been on the forefront of proper use of force. We focus on de-escalation tactics,” Klafke said.

Brandner said even though it may be difficult, it is important to take emotions, political pressure and anger out of decisions and instead apply reason, logic, rational and facts.

“Everyone who saw this video understood that Chauvin did not act accordingly, legally, or properly. He was wrong, plain and simple. He is guilty,” Brander wrote. “Evidence, details, and the truth matter. It mattered in this case and needs to matter in every single case.”

Brandner also pointed out the work of police and their hard work.

“Keep in mind, that it was the police who investigated and arrested Chauvin,” Brandner said. “It was the police who testified against him. This is not a broad brush painting police as evil. We already know that the vast majority of police are honorable and dedicated servants but it also reminds us that we have more work to do.”