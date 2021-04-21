 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement in Columbia County responds to Chauvin verdict
0 comments
alert top story

Law enforcement in Columbia County responds to Chauvin verdict

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Portage protests police brutality

Mykiah Schumann, an organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest, sets up handmade signs Friday outside of the Columbia Courthouse before the protest begins. The signs show black Americans who died at the hands of police officers or because of racial profiling, like Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Philando Castile and others. Schumann said it took roughly 7 hours to make the signs that held a photo with a name, information about their lives and how they died, in part because it was difficult to find personal information. Some of the signs had their last words quoted on the back.

 Bridget Cooke

There is hope within law enforcement officials following the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd’s to the pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The case triggered worldwide protests, including a Black Lives Matter demonstration held at the Columbia County Courthouse last summer.

Over 60 people from across the county gathered outside the courthouse in Portage in June. The demonstration called for ending police brutality and putting a focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner went to social media to express his thoughts on the guilty verdict.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly at times but they do turn,” Brandner wrote in a statement. “This case affirms that our justice system works and that we hold people accountable for their actions. No one is above the law.”

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said he hopes the verdict will be an opportunity to start moving forward and healing when it comes to issues on race in the community.

“This has tainted our reputation as law enforcement officers,” Klafke said. “This is not how we train and that move is not proper procedure.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That move was Chauvin pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

“Wisconsin has historically been on the forefront of proper use of force. We focus on de-escalation tactics,” Klafke said.

Brandner said even though it may be difficult, it is important to take emotions, political pressure and anger out of decisions and instead apply reason, logic, rational and facts.

“Everyone who saw this video understood that Chauvin did not act accordingly, legally, or properly. He was wrong, plain and simple. He is guilty,” Brander wrote. “Evidence, details, and the truth matter. It mattered in this case and needs to matter in every single case.”

Brandner also pointed out the work of police and their hard work.

“Keep in mind, that it was the police who investigated and arrested Chauvin,” Brandner said. “It was the police who testified against him. This is not a broad brush painting police as evil. We already know that the vast majority of police are honorable and dedicated servants but it also reminds us that we have more work to do.”

Brandner continued, “Violence, harassment, looting, and rioting is not the answer and will not be tolerated. Our law enforcement has a dangerous and tough job but we are committed to the oath that we took. Let’s take this time to work together and continue making our communities safer and better.”

+2 
Roger Brandner headshot (copy)

Brandner
+2 
Keith Klafke

Klafke

 BRIDGET COOKE/Daily Register
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Gussel, Bernard "Bud"

WISCONSIN DELLS—Bernard “Bud” Gussel, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Riverwood Senior L…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News