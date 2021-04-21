Law enforcement in Columbia County responds to Chauvin verdict

There is hope within law enforcement officials following the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd’s to the pavement with his knee on Floyd’s neck. The case triggered worldwide protests, including a Black Lives Matter demonstration held at the Columbia County Courthouse last summer.
Over 60 people from across the county gathered outside the courthouse in Portage in June. The demonstration called for ending police brutality and putting a focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner went to social media to express his thoughts on the guilty verdict.
“The wheels of justice turn slowly at times but they do turn,” Brandner wrote in a statement. “This case affirms that our justice system works and that we hold people accountable for their actions. No one is above the law.”
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said he hopes the verdict will be an opportunity to start moving forward and healing when it comes to issues on race in the community.
“This has tainted our reputation as law enforcement officers,” Klafke said. “This is not how we train and that move is not proper procedure.”
That move was Chauvin pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.
“Wisconsin has historically been on the forefront of proper use of force. We focus on de-escalation tactics,” Klafke said.
Brandner said even though it may be difficult, it is important to take emotions, political pressure and anger out of decisions and instead apply reason, logic, rational and facts.
“Everyone who saw this video understood that Chauvin did not act accordingly, legally, or properly. He was wrong, plain and simple. He is guilty,” Brander wrote. “Evidence, details, and the truth matter. It mattered in this case and needs to matter in every single case.”
Brandner also pointed out the work of police and their hard work.
“Keep in mind, that it was the police who investigated and arrested Chauvin,” Brandner said. “It was the police who testified against him. This is not a broad brush painting police as evil. We already know that the vast majority of police are honorable and dedicated servants but it also reminds us that we have more work to do.”
Brandner continued, “Violence, harassment, looting, and rioting is not the answer and will not be tolerated. Our law enforcement has a dangerous and tough job but we are committed to the oath that we took. Let’s take this time to work together and continue making our communities safer and better.”