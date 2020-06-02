Law enforcement in Portage and Columbia County support peaceful protests; local looting only a rumor

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Portage Police Department officials condemned police actions that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and urged residents to remain peaceful as demonstrations against police violence and the looting of businesses occur across the nation.

“We stand in solidarity with the protesters who want to effect positive change,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said. “There is a need for civility right now as 99% of the good and honest cops do not like the actions of some law enforcement officers either.

"What those officers did to George Floyd were criminal acts and those responsible need to be held accountable for their actions. Their actions were inexcusable. I understand why people are angry, as I am too, but please know that we are not all the same as those few rogue officers.”

The sheriff’s office has deployed 13 deputies to assist Madison Police Department each day since Saturday in its response to the demonstrations and looting there and will continue to support the department for as long as necessary, Brandner said. Columbia County deputies are trained in crowd control and equipped with riot gear, he said.