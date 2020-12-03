Law enforcement officials say Devil's Lake State Park 'very safe' despite October stabbing death

While Zunker acknowledged the danger caused by a homicide suspect at large, he said that risk exists in every community and not specifically at Devil’s Lake.

Park safety

Green, who has served in his current position for the last six years and spent the previous 12 years as a field warden in the Wisconsin Dells area, said he hasn’t noticed any change in the general level of safety at Devil’s Lake over the last decade. Wardens have gotten more calls, but only in line with the increase in visitors, he said.

“Our attendance is higher, and our attendance because of COVID was higher, but I always try to explain it that, you know, the parks in general are a really safe place to be,” Green said.

Wardens’ response time to calls also hasn’t changed over the years, especially for Devil’s Lake, he said. As the state’s most visited park, it gets the most coverage by law enforcement. Then supervisor Steve Schmelzer estimated it had about 2.6 million visitors last year, up by almost 50% since 2010, when the DNR reported roughly 1.75 million visits. Nearby, Mirror Lake State Park attendance has dropped slightly from 369,000 in 2010 to an estimated 315,000 in 2019.