Columbus Water & Light has found lead levels in the drinking water of some homes in Columbus.
The levels are above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's action limit. Columbus Water & Light source water, water mains, and finished drinking water do not contain lead.
When water is in contact with pipes (or service lines) and plumbing containing lead for several hours, lead may "leach" into the drinking water. Homes built before 1950 are more likely to have lead pipes, and homes built prior to 1984 could have lead solder. Please call CWL at 920-623-5912 to arrange for an appointment if you need assistance determining the type of water service that is in your home.
CWL continuously addresses this health concern and is committed to informing and educating its customers about lead.
CWL has some tips listed at columbuswaterandlight.com on what you can do to minimize the effects of lead in the drinking water possibly coming to your home. More information also available at: columbuswaterandlight.com/sites/columbuswaterandlight.com/files/LeadPE_Brochurenew_MC-2017.pdf
