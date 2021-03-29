Leaders defend Dodge County economic develipment agency

Several municipal leaders thanked THRIVE for assisting, with still more wondering how they could use the resources they never knew existed.

“Part of the solution is to have the conversations we’ve started here,” said Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “This conversation has never actually happened prior to today.”

She said she can attest to THRIVE’s effectiveness.

“There are a couple projects in which they were instrumental in facilitating the conversations that needed to take place,” she said.

“We absolutely want to continue to work with you,” said Pratt. “Dodge County is a land of opportunity and we want to respond to your needs and concerns. I want to make sure that you are achieving all of your goals for growth and I and my staff are here to help in any way that we can.”

County Board Chairman and Executive Committee Chairman Russ Kottke indicated that he will lead the effort to form an advisory council of local business leaders to meet with THRIVE leaders. He raised another meeting of municipal leaders in six months as a possibility.

