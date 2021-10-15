Led Zeppelin tribute band, cellist among upcoming shows at historic Baraboo theater

Graef, who started learning piano at the age of 2 and cello just two years later, performs as a soloist, a chamber musician and an orchestral performer, frequently with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, according to her website. She performed in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert series and “Concerts from the Library of Congress.”

“She’s just superb. For us to be able to have access to her is just really amazing,” McEvilly said, adding that he hopes people will take the opportunity to see her live.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The theater at 136 4th Ave., Baraboo, has been open since May, hosting recitals, an opera group, movies and concerts -- one of which recently brought an audience of 300 -- after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, McEvilly said. He and his staff are trying to build back to a more complete schedule of events going into the holiday season, including bringing back the Al’s traditional Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. They’re also offering tours and continue to work on building maintenance and improvements despite “running on a skeleton crew” during COVID.

It started showing movies again at the beginning of October. McEvilly chose classic Halloween movies next with “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 22 and “The Shining” on Oct. 29, both starting at 7 p.m.