Led Zeppelin tribute band, cellist among upcoming shows at historic Baraboo theater

A Led Zeppelin tribute band, a classical cellist and two Halloween-themed movies will be coming to the Al. Ringling Theatre this month.
The late October lineup starts this weekend with Kashmir, a Chicago-based tribute band, taking the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday. Kashmir’s members will assume the roles and mannerisms of Led Zeppelin as they lead the audience through the band’s entire catalog using vintage equipment, instruments, costumes and special effects authentic to Led Zeppelin's time period, a Kashmir representative said in an email to the News Republic.
“If you can’t see Led Zeppelin live -- which is impossible -- these guys are the best,” said Tom McEvilly, theater CEO, “and I’m just hoping that people actually come to see them, because they are just absolutely amazing.”
Next weekend, musician Anita Graef of Evanston, Illinois, will play her 1923 modern Italian cello by Ferdinando Garimberti starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Shannon Hill, marketing director for the theater, said it should be a “night filled with elegant music.”
Graef, who started learning piano at the age of 2 and cello just two years later, performs as a soloist, a chamber musician and an orchestral performer, frequently with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, according to her website. She performed in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert series and “Concerts from the Library of Congress.”
“She’s just superb. For us to be able to have access to her is just really amazing,” McEvilly said, adding that he hopes people will take the opportunity to see her live.
The theater at 136 4th Ave., Baraboo, has been open since May, hosting recitals, an opera group, movies and concerts -- one of which recently brought an audience of 300 -- after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, McEvilly said. He and his staff are trying to build back to a more complete schedule of events going into the holiday season, including bringing back the Al’s traditional Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. They’re also offering tours and continue to work on building maintenance and improvements despite “running on a skeleton crew” during COVID.
It started showing movies again at the beginning of October. McEvilly chose classic Halloween movies next with “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 22 and “The Shining” on Oct. 29, both starting at 7 p.m.
“If you haven’t seen ‘The Shining’ on a big screen, to see it on our 40-by-20-foot screen with this amazing sound system, it’s just electric,” he said.
McEvilly said he’s heard that people want the theater to show more movies, “but you don’t see the attendance, and also right now with streaming services, it’s been really tough.” To break even on the average movie -- considering royalties, utilities, staffing and cleanup -- at least 50-70 people have to buy tickets, he said.
“Even though we’re a nonprofit, we’re still a business. We have to find ways to make income to keep our doors open,” he said.
When it showed “Alien” recently, no more than 10 people were in the audience, McEvilly said. “E.T.” drew 25 people and “Shrek” drew around 45, but both of those were free to the public.
“We just keep fighting,” he said. “We love this place. We want to keep it alive. We want to keep the doors open, but the only way we keep the doors open here -- and this is really important -- is through audiences paying for tickets, through sponsors sponsoring events,” donations and grants.
For tickets and more information, visit alringling.org.
GALLERY: Al. Ringling Theatre youth drama camp
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.