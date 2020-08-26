Left-turn barriers by Beaver Dam post office on pause

Beaver Dam is delaying the installation of barriers on North Spring Street near the post office that would prevent left turns as discussions continue about traffic options.
The Common Council approved installing the barriers earlier this month to prevent left turns into the post office, 411 N. Spring St., by motorists heading south on North Spring Street.
North Spring Street was reconstructed two years ago, funded in part by a grant administered by the state. After the project was completed, a sign was placed prohibiting left turns into the post office for safety reasons at the tight intersection as required by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Postal vehicles were given an exception.
Motorists going south instead have to circle around a few blocks to enter the post office lot with a right turn, or ignore the sign, which happens frequently. The inconvenience causes some drivers to turn around in the Community Library Parking lot or in other nearby lots or driveways.
The 400 block of North Spring Street is heavily trafficked with Beaver Dam Middle School, Beaver Dam Community Library and several businesses all having frontage on the street.
The Common Council made the left turn against city code just last week, two years after the North Spring Street project was completed. Mayor Becky Glewen said then that installing the barriers is on hold as discussions began with the post office about possible solutions to the issue, though they may not come easy.
A few council members then wondered about if the barriers are necessary and questioned if postal vehicles or other vehicles would hit them on their way into the post office. Some council members suggested the barriers could be used on a temporary basis to make clear that a left turn is not allowed.
Another question raised was whether the police department issued citations to people for making the left turn before it was actually made illegal under city code. According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger on Wednesday, there were 63 warnings given to drivers for turning left into the post office over the last two years, but no citations.
