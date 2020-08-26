Left-turn barriers by Beaver Dam post office on pause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam is delaying the installation of barriers on North Spring Street near the post office that would prevent left turns as discussions continue about traffic options.

The Common Council approved installing the barriers earlier this month to prevent left turns into the post office, 411 N. Spring St., by motorists heading south on North Spring Street.

North Spring Street was reconstructed two years ago, funded in part by a grant administered by the state. After the project was completed, a sign was placed prohibiting left turns into the post office for safety reasons at the tight intersection as required by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Postal vehicles were given an exception.

Motorists going south instead have to circle around a few blocks to enter the post office lot with a right turn, or ignore the sign, which happens frequently. The inconvenience causes some drivers to turn around in the Community Library Parking lot or in other nearby lots or driveways.

The 400 block of North Spring Street is heavily trafficked with Beaver Dam Middle School, Beaver Dam Community Library and several businesses all having frontage on the street.