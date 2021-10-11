Legislation inspired by Dodge County family would improve organ transplant accessibility

MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) were joined in Madison by a Brownsville family Thursday to testify about legislation they authored which prohibits an individual from being denied an organ transplant on the basis of a disability.

“This legislation will have a meaningful impact for real people across our state,” Rep. Born said. “It will help ensure individuals with disabilities are afforded the same consideration for life-saving medical care as those without disabilities. I am proud to be an advocate for this bill and for families like the Kulczewski’s.”

Born and Jagler authored Assembly Bill 539/Senate Bill 538 after hearing from constituents that their son was ineligible for an organ transplant due to a disability that is unrelated to his transplant needs. Malix Kulczewski, who has Down syndrome, was born with a heart condition. When discussing options with his medical team, Malix’s parents were informed that he would not be eligible for a heart transplant due to having Down syndrome.

