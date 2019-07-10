The Wisconsin Dells Legislative Committee agreed to pass an ordinance that would simplify the licensing of campgrounds and camping resorts at its July 8 meeting.
According to city clerk Nancy Holzem, the new ordinance repeals the existing ordinance that licenses these campgrounds through the city, since the state of Wisconsin already oversees that process.
“This ordinance remains on the books, we don’t license them, we don’t regulate them,” Holzem said. “The ordinance repeals the licensing of campgrounds and camping resorts, but it does refer to the zoning code, where campgrounds are listed.”
Holzem specified that the new ordinance would not affect the zoning code’s stipulations on campgrounds.
In other business, the committee approved a Class B beer liquor license for Taco Loco on River Road. According to Holzem, owner Abel Villareal Frausto wasn’t expecting to serve alcohol, but customer demand won him over.
“It does go pretty well with tacos,” Alder Brian Holzem quipped, to a shower of laughs from the room.
Both measures passed the committee with unanimous votes. These were the only two agenda items of note at a lightning-fast three minute meeting.
