Lennertz retires as Wayland Academy head of school

Wayland Academy's retiring head of school rang the school's victory bell Monday as faculty and staff gathered to celebrate his tenure at Beaver Dam's private boarding school.

Joseph Lennertz first came to Wayland Academy in 1978 as a Spanish teacher before serving as head resident of Wayland Hall, language department chair, academic dean and then head of school since 2012. He announced in 2019 that he would retire at the end of June in 2020.

"It's been a pleasure," Lennertz said Monday. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm sure I'll see you at the Pig, or the Y."

Those gathered outdoors for the ceremony were largely wearing masks and standing apart from each other. Lennertz rang Wayland's red victory bell, located on the campus lawn since the 1960s, 53 times. The bell is rung for celebratory events like graduations and athletic wins.

Emily Schroeder Orvik, director of communications for Wayland, said one of the options available during the school's annual fundraising auction was to buy a ring of the bell. Wayland's gala and auction was moved online this year in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schroeder Orvik said the academy renamed one of the giving levels (gifts of $300-999) from the "Cordial Society" to the "Lennertz said" in Lennertz's honor.