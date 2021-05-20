‘Let there be chickens’ as New Lisbon approves ordinance changes

“Let there be chickens,” New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies said.

And with those words the city of New Lisbon has entered a fowl new era, as the New Lisbon Common Council voted 4-0 May 17 on final approval for an ordinance allowing the keeping of chickens in city limits.

The adoption of the ordinance follows a trend of nearby municipalities allowing the keeping of chickens, with Mauston adopting a similar ordinance in April 2020 and Wisconsin Dells adopting a chicken ordinance in 2018 and repealing the sunset clause on the ordinance in April 2019.

Under the ordinance, New Lisbon residents are now allowed to keep a maximum of six hens on a single or two-family residential zoned property following the submittal of an original permit application and annual license. Each person wishing to keep chickens needs to submit a site plan for the area where they will be kept, provide a chicken coop and chicken pen/run plan, and obtain a permit from the Wisconsin DATCP Livestock Premises Registration Program.

Each chicken run has to provide a minimum of six square feet of ground space per chicken, and are subject to spacing rules from property lines and other residences. No chickens are allowed to run “at large” or cause a public nuisance.