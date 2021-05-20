‘Let there be chickens’ as New Lisbon approves ordinance changes

“Let there be chickens,” New Lisbon Mayor Jacob Kallies said.
And with those words the city of New Lisbon has entered a fowl new era, as the New Lisbon Common Council voted 4-0 May 17 on final approval for an ordinance allowing the keeping of chickens in city limits.
The adoption of the ordinance follows a trend of nearby municipalities allowing the keeping of chickens, with Mauston adopting a similar ordinance in April 2020 and Wisconsin Dells adopting a chicken ordinance in 2018 and repealing the sunset clause on the ordinance in April 2019.
Under the ordinance, New Lisbon residents are now allowed to keep a maximum of six hens on a single or two-family residential zoned property following the submittal of an original permit application and annual license. Each person wishing to keep chickens needs to submit a site plan for the area where they will be kept, provide a chicken coop and chicken pen/run plan, and obtain a permit from the Wisconsin DATCP Livestock Premises Registration Program.
Each chicken run has to provide a minimum of six square feet of ground space per chicken, and are subject to spacing rules from property lines and other residences. No chickens are allowed to run “at large” or cause a public nuisance.
Enforcement of the ordinance will be upheld by New Lisbon Police, with individuals receiving two written complaints within a year being subject to citation or forfeiture, and three or more violations resulting in the revocation of the license.
The council also voted 4-0 to adopt an ordinance creating a lead and galvanized water service replacement program, and to amend an ordinance pertaining to the shooting or throwing of arrows.
Under the new water line ordinance, homeowners will be required to remove or replace lead pipes if discovered during a utility project or when a leak or other event causing a line to need repair reveals the presence of lead pipes.
Homeowners will need to replace the pipes at their own expense, but will be reimbursed under the program using grant funds, with the grants “limited to no more than 100% of the total cost to the owner of replacing the lead service.”
The arrow ordinance amendment adds additional language to the current ordinance, stating that “shooting or throwing arrows or other projectiles is prohibited outside of designated archery range located in the City of New Lisbon.” Previously the ordinance stated that “shooting or throwing arrows or other projectiles is prohibited.”
New Lisbon is exploring the possibility of installing an archery range on city owned property.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved the hiring of Tierney Fischer, Klarissa Earhart, Eliza Villenauve, Celina Nicholson and Amber Olson as pool and park lifeguards.
- Approved hiring incentives for lifeguards which include paying for lifeguard certification, a $50 gift card for current lifeguards who refer a person who is then hired as a lifeguard, a $100 gift card for lifeguards who pass certification and stay employed for more than 30 days and reimbursement for returning lifeguards recertification.
- Approved an increase to $150 for lawn mowing and snow removal as part of an updated fee schedule.
- Approved a sewer utility rate study.
