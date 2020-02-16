Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosting cheesecake and chili fundraiser in Columbus

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will host a cheesecake and chili fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 22 at Columbus Country Club, 301 Ingalsbe St., Columbus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in support of Columbus High School students Taylor Raley and Gretta Hanna’s Student of the Year Campaign.

The event runs from 3-7 p.m. Flavors for cheesecake slices include turtle, peanut butter cup, Snickers, Almond Joy, Kahlua, s’mores, cherry, Mint Oreo, and salted caramel pretzel. Cost is $4 per slice, $14 for four slices and $3 each for eight or more slices.

There will also be an assorted variety of chili and soups available. Cost is unlimited $12, single bowl/carryout: $5 for one 12 oz. bowl; $8 for two 12 oz. bowls. The event will include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction featuring prizes from local businesses and restaurants.