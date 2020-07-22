Lewiston resident wins first place award for debut novel

Author Jeff Nania’s debut book, "Figure Eight," recently tied for first place at the Midwest Book Awards.
“I can’t hardly believe it,” Nania said. “This has been quite the thing. I’m thrilled that people like it and read it. I was just shocked when it won the gold medal.”
Nania’s novel tied in the mystery thriller category, and is based on life-long family reunions in Northern Wisconsin.
Nania, who lives in Lewiston, said he never intended for the book to be published. He wrote it for his family to enjoy on one of their annual vacations.
“My family gets together every year for family reunions on the same lake, at the same cabins," Nania said. "Every year, we read a mystery book. We buy a case of books from this one author and give them out to the kids and the adults, and it’s a lot of fun. One year, the author didn’t write a book, and I did.”
Due to COVID-19, this year’s Midwest Book Awards Gala was held virtually on June 27. The ceremony, to announce and celebrate award winners, is usually held in Minneapolis annually.
“Although we were disappointed to cancel our gala this year, we are excited for the potential to attract a larger audience who can help make this a truly regional event that celebrates Midwestern publishing,” said Jennifer Baum, chairwoman of Midwest Book Awards, in a press release.
Nania said he wasn’t disappointed about missing the awards in-person and enjoyed being able to find out he won at home.
In the beginning of 2020, Nania published his second novel, "Spider Lake," and said he’s hoping to publish a third by December.
Nania has traveled on a local book tour around parts of Wisconsin, and said meeting the people interested in his work is rewarding.
“We have lots of book events where I meet hundreds of people and it’s just been so much fun,” Nania said. “I’ve been a reader all my life. I’ve gotten a lot of enjoyment out of books. I’m so happy I was able to give some enjoyment back.”
Nania has written short, non-fiction pieces for national and state journals prior to writing his debut novel. He also served as a K-9 officer for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and worked as a founder of Rivercrest School in Portage.
Nania’s upcoming tour dates are Aug. 8 at Northwind Books and Fiber in Spooner and Aug. 29 at Redbery Books in Cable.
"Figure Eight" and "Spider Lake" can be found at feetwetwriting.com.
