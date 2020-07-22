Lewiston resident wins first place award for debut novel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Author Jeff Nania’s debut book, "Figure Eight," recently tied for first place at the Midwest Book Awards.

“I can’t hardly believe it,” Nania said. “This has been quite the thing. I’m thrilled that people like it and read it. I was just shocked when it won the gold medal.”

Nania’s novel tied in the mystery thriller category, and is based on life-long family reunions in Northern Wisconsin.

Nania, who lives in Lewiston, said he never intended for the book to be published. He wrote it for his family to enjoy on one of their annual vacations.

“My family gets together every year for family reunions on the same lake, at the same cabins," Nania said. "Every year, we read a mystery book. We buy a case of books from this one author and give them out to the kids and the adults, and it’s a lot of fun. One year, the author didn’t write a book, and I did.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Midwest Book Awards Gala was held virtually on June 27. The ceremony, to announce and celebrate award winners, is usually held in Minneapolis annually.