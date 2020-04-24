Libraries in Portage and Baraboo offering curbside pickup

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public libraries in Portage and Baraboo will begin curbside pickup of materials Monday as Wisconsin loosens some restrictions in the Safer at Home order.

“It’s exciting because it’s a way to reconnect with the community and provide a service we know is missing,” said Portage Public Library Director Debbie Bird.

Patrons of either library may only check out in-house items because no delivery between libraries is occurring at this time. Items that were placed on hold and delivered to the library prior to the closures, however, may be picked up now.

In Portage, patrons need to request materials the day prior to pick-up by emailing info@portagelibrary.us or calling 608-742-4959, extension 0. Patrons may use the online LINKcat catalog to search for in-house materials but must finalize reservations via phone or email, Bird said. Staff will take their reservation requests between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday and orders made Friday will be available for pick-up Monday.