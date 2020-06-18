Libraries in Portage, Baraboo pleased with public cooperation, ease restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reopened libraries in Portage and Baraboo are seeing a satisfactory number of visitors abiding by safety recommendations for public health and have eased some restrictions.

Baraboo Public Library removed its limit on visitors June 8 after initially limiting visitors to 10 at a time beginning May 26.

“We will closely monitor the situation in the library and also with the local health department and state DPI (Department of Public Instruction),” Baraboo Director Jessica Bergin said. “It is important to us that staff and visitors are not put at risk, so if we need to, we will pull back again and limit the number (of visitors). I don’t think that is likely, but it is an option if we need it.”

Portage Public Library -- which also reopened May 26 -- initially limited visitors to three at a time for 30 minutes and by appointment, but has since expanded its limit to six visitors at a time for 30 minutes by appointment, Director Debbie Bird said. The library had also set aside 50 minutes for staff to sanitize areas used by patrons but soon after decided it only needed about 10 minutes to properly clean, which has contributed to an increased number of visitors per day.