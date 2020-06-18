Libraries in Portage, Baraboo pleased with public cooperation, ease restrictions

Reopened libraries in Portage and Baraboo are seeing a satisfactory number of visitors abiding by safety recommendations for public health and have eased some restrictions.
Baraboo Public Library removed its limit on visitors June 8 after initially limiting visitors to 10 at a time beginning May 26.
“We will closely monitor the situation in the library and also with the local health department and state DPI (Department of Public Instruction),” Baraboo Director Jessica Bergin said. “It is important to us that staff and visitors are not put at risk, so if we need to, we will pull back again and limit the number (of visitors). I don’t think that is likely, but it is an option if we need it.”
Portage Public Library -- which also reopened May 26 -- initially limited visitors to three at a time for 30 minutes and by appointment, but has since expanded its limit to six visitors at a time for 30 minutes by appointment, Director Debbie Bird said. The library had also set aside 50 minutes for staff to sanitize areas used by patrons but soon after decided it only needed about 10 minutes to properly clean, which has contributed to an increased number of visitors per day.
Portage is also allowing patrons to stay for up to two hours if they’re looking for jobs or housing and set aside two of its computers for that purpose.
“We’re picking up the pace,” said Bird, who met recently with other city department leaders including Parks and Recreation Director Toby Monogue about the possibility of easing visitor restrictions in public places in July.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said Portage will gradually allow more library visitors, increase summer Parks programming and park shelter reservations sometime after July 4. The next step for the library might be letting in 10% of its patron capacity, which according to DPI guidelines would be 26 people, Bird said.
Murphy, Bird and Bergin said most residents have demonstrated they're willing to socially distance and wear masks in public spaces and their cooperation plays a major role in the easing of restrictions.
“There seems to be an increasing awareness among the public that (COVID-19) is here to stay and we have to deal with it for the long term,” Murphy said. “I think they’re beginning to adopt more and more (safety measures) into their normal practices and we’re glad to see it.”
Still without indoor programs or events and with limits still in place for the use of public computers, it’s unlikely the library would exceed 25% of its capacity any time soon, even without limits to the number of visitors allowed inside, Bergin said. Twenty-five percent capacity in Baraboo is about 40 to 50 people.
Baraboo, which is still offering curbside pickup of materials, has about 10,000 square feet of public space in the library, compared to more than 15,000 square feet of patron space in the Portage library. Portage is no longer offering curbside pickup.
“It has been great seeing all of our library regulars again, as well as new faces,” Bergin said of reopening. “We have seen a surge of people getting new library cards since we reopened. Our online services for eBooks and eAudiobooks have become even more popular when people were home, so people are hearing about those services and wanting to try them out.”
Bergin said the library is still offering summer programming for youth and teens online and encouraged residents to check its Facebook website and sign up.
Portage’s children’s department is giving away free activity bags for children to take home and is also offering online summer programming with a calendar of events available at portagelibrary.us.
Bird, who celebrated her one-year anniversary Tuesday as the director in Portage, said she and her staff were happy to see patrons again and look forward to increasing access and library offerings as soon as possible. It recently installed Plexiglas screens at the counters for staff to work behind and will continue to prioritize the safety of its visitors and staff, Bird added.
“We’re moving ahead cautiously with the hopes we won’t have to take away anything,” Bird said of the library's approach to reopening. “We really don’t want to take two steps backward and close things down again.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
