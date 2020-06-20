Library holds virtual writing workshop
Valerie Biel is the author of the award-winning “Circle of Nine” series.

 VALARIE BIEL/Contributed

The Columbus Public Library will hold the virtual writing workshop, “Come write with us! A three-part course to jumpstart your book project” with local writer and writing educator Valerie Biel.

Biel will guide writers of all skill levels through a discussion on writing topics, idea generation, and story marketability before delving into the main elements of good storytelling, basics of plotting, character development, effective dialogue writing, and editing. Classes focus on novel-length fiction, memoir, or narrative nonfiction for either children or adult audiences. Picture book authors are able to attend.

Two sessions will run concurrently online, one on Tuesday mornings and the other on Friday evenings. Evening sessions will be presented from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 23, July 21, and Aug. 25. The morning sessions will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on June 26, July 24, and Aug. 28. Participants will be asked to choose either morning or evening sessions.

For more information and to sign up, call 920-623-5910, or visit valeriebiel.com.

Valarie Biel

Biel
