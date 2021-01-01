Library, Watermark stick with virtual and curbside services in Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Library and Watermark community center will provide virtual and curbside services into the new year.
The buildings have been closed to the public since November due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus. Sarah Cournoyer, the library’s youth services librarian, said the library remains open to provide services as staff are available to the public remotely by phone, email or text during business hours.
“However, the building remains closed to the public,” Cournoyer said. The decision to keep the building itself closed will be evaluated at each monthly library board meeting. January business hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Staff will be available during business hours to provide digital support, answer reference questions and offer other essential library services. The library will also continue to offer mailbox services and contactless pickup, mobile printing, craft kits and virtual programming. Community members may sign up online for a virtual library for digital offerings or set up an appointment for a contactless library card pickup for full collection access.
Contactless pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Hours may change due to staff availability. Further information about remote services are available on the library’s website or by calling 920-887-4631. The library is currently closed for the holidays and services will resume Jan. 4.
Jana Stephens, director of community services, said the Watermark will continue to offer virtual and curbside services in the winter. The Watermark notes that more information about the return of in-person activities will updated online as it becomes available. Staff is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 920-887-4639 or bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com to answer questions. More information is also available online.
Offerings include take-home craft kits, Zoom workshops and classes and virtual fitness programs.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center is currently providing curbside pickup meals for community members ages 60 and older. The ADRC can be reached at 920-386-3580.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.