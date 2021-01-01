Library, Watermark stick with virtual and curbside services in Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Library and Watermark community center will provide virtual and curbside services into the new year.

The buildings have been closed to the public since November due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus. Sarah Cournoyer, the library’s youth services librarian, said the library remains open to provide services as staff are available to the public remotely by phone, email or text during business hours.

“However, the building remains closed to the public,” Cournoyer said. The decision to keep the building itself closed will be evaluated at each monthly library board meeting. January business hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Staff will be available during business hours to provide digital support, answer reference questions and offer other essential library services. The library will also continue to offer mailbox services and contactless pickup, mobile printing, craft kits and virtual programming. Community members may sign up online for a virtual library for digital offerings or set up an appointment for a contactless library card pickup for full collection access.