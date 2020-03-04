Life-changing moment inspired Beaver Dam coach's passion for hockey

But it wasn’t early success that led to Erik’s love of hockey, instead it was a nearly fatal car crash.

Linda was driving in October 1989 with Erik and her daughter Danielle Whyte, then 2, in the car when it was struck by a pickup truck between East Friesland and Manchester.

“We were going to a hair appointment for me at the time of the accident,” Linda said. “We had lived in rural Cambria when Erik was little so I still went there for my hair appointments. My parents lived there and I was taking the kids there while I would have my hair done. We were having a good conversation on the way to their house about what the kids wanted to be for Halloween. I don’t remember being on the road until I saw the truck and it was too late to stop. I was sure we were going to be killed. I was so scared.”

Whyte, who is currently a heart and vascular nurse, had a broken neck.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She is a test case at UW Children’s because the bone in her neck grew back because of her young age,” Linda said. “Basically her head had fallen off of her neck.”

Erik was in the front seat and Linda said she saw his face was cut open.