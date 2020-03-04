Life-changing moment inspired Beaver Dam coach's passion for hockey

Not many people have a life-changing moment at age 5, but Erik Smedema, a lieutenant for the Beaver Dam Police Department, found his life’s calling and a passion for hockey after almost losing his life at that age.
Smedema spends several nights a week coaching three girls hockey teams that practice at Beaver Dam Family Center. Erik said he was asked to coach after his daughters Emily and Addison became interested. He has been able to return to a sport he played at their age and all the way through high school.
His mother is pleased to see her family on the rink together.
“I never thought I would see my granddaughters play hockey,” Linda Smedema said. “To see Erik coach the sport he loves so much is fun. How many guys would coach three teams?”
Smedema started playing hockey at age 5, but said he remembers not being sure if the sport was for him. His daughter Emily expressed similar doubts, but with her U12 team headed to a state competition in Reedsburg March 14, she is more confident.
“It’s my second time going to state,” Emily said. “I was a little nervous the first time and didn’t understand the concept. I understand it more now and am more comfortable going into it now.”
Addison is on the U10 team that will travel to Sauk Prairie this weekend for a state tournament. If their teams win, they will join their dad as hockey players who had success on the ice at an early age.
But it wasn’t early success that led to Erik’s love of hockey, instead it was a nearly fatal car crash.
Linda was driving in October 1989 with Erik and her daughter Danielle Whyte, then 2, in the car when it was struck by a pickup truck between East Friesland and Manchester.
“We were going to a hair appointment for me at the time of the accident,” Linda said. “We had lived in rural Cambria when Erik was little so I still went there for my hair appointments. My parents lived there and I was taking the kids there while I would have my hair done. We were having a good conversation on the way to their house about what the kids wanted to be for Halloween. I don’t remember being on the road until I saw the truck and it was too late to stop. I was sure we were going to be killed. I was so scared.”
Whyte, who is currently a heart and vascular nurse, had a broken neck.
You have free articles remaining.
“She is a test case at UW Children’s because the bone in her neck grew back because of her young age,” Linda said. “Basically her head had fallen off of her neck.”
Erik was in the front seat and Linda said she saw his face was cut open.
“I had him stay just the way he was which I found out later was good because his back was broken and he could have been paralyzed,” Linda said. “I can’t say enough about Green Lake County EMS. They did all the right things. The doctors said we were very lucky. Both could have been in wheelchairs.”
The family was taken by medical helicopter from the hospital in Waupun to Children’s Hospital in Madison.
Erik had massive internal injuries and Linda wasn’t able to visit him due to her own injuries. But she knew her boy needed more than just medical help. She asked if some University of Wisconsin athletes could visit Erik.
“He was pretty depressed so we asked the social worker for football or hockey players and I think the football team was not available so the hockey boys showed up and what a great bunch of guys,” Linda said.
The family attended a hockey game and Erik got to go into the locker room afterward.
“We made friends with the players and stayed in contact with them for quite a while,” Linda said.
Erik said he only remembers the ambulance and helicopter rides from the day of the crash, but the visits with the hockey players are vivid.
“When the hockey players came, it cemented my interest in that sport,” Erik said.
He said the accident had another lasting influence on his life.
“It helped me ... to know what I wanted to do with my life,” Erik said. “I wanted to help people and I didn’t think I could be a doctor. I knew I could be a police officer, and they do respond before the first responders some times.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.