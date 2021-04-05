Beaver Dam man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his ex wife

Rodriguez said he did not recognize the man who came into his home that day.

“As soon as I saw his face, I realized he was not lucid or aware of his person,” Rodriguez said.

Maria Espinosa Rubio, Espinosa's mother, said she enjoyed her time with her granddaughter and Stacia and enjoyed cooking for them.

Family members for Stacia also spoke during the sentencing including Stacia’s mother Ann.

“Nothing will bring my daughter back,” Ann Hollinshead said.

Stacia, an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney, had just purchased a condo for her daughter and her to live in and signed up her daughter for school. Ann Hollinshead said she can see her granddaughter happily leaving school that Friday and then experiencing the tragic shooting of her mother the next day.

"Her five year old life was never the same," Ann Hollinshead said. "She'll never attend that school again. She will never attend that school agian. She will never be to that home again, and she will never be held by her mother again. The horrific events of that day. Try to make sense of it all?"