LifeStar EMS: Adding two new villages will have little impact on Columbus

Representatives from LifeStar EMS provided important information to the Columbus City Council on the transition of adding Reeseville and Lowell to its coverage area.
LifeStar provides emergency services to the city of Columbus and village of Fall River. In November, LifeStar accepted a request from Reeseville and Lowell to provide coverage on a partial basis through 2020 with the option of a full-time contract taking effect in 2021.
Speaking at the Jan. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall, LifeStar owner Mike Krueger and Columbus supervisor Chris Orange provided more clarity on the new agreement.
“At the time we received the request from Lowell and Reeseville, we looked at how that would impact our service here,” Krueger said. “Based off the population, there’s not anticipated to be much of an impact.”
Combined, the two villages have about 1,000 residents, based off 2017 estimates. Krueger said that breaks down to an average of 50 calls per year from each municipality or about one call per week.
“There are times when we are pretty busy in Columbus but there are also times when we’re sitting and doing nothing,” Krueger said. “We feel like that is something we can absorb without much of any impact in Columbus and the surrounding townships we’ve served prior to those two villages.”
Conversely, Krueger said there could be times when both ambulances stationed in Columbus are out on calls. The service is staffed every day, around the clock. He said LifeStar does rely on mutual aid agreements through the EMS associations in Columbia and Dodge counties.
“We’ve used that at times because we’ve had multiple calls at the same time,” Krueger said. “Sometimes we use that when we have accidents that involve multiple patients at the same time where it’s more than our two ambulances can take care of.”
According to Krueger, LifeStar also has “handshake agreement” with the city of Sun Prairie for EMS aid.
“Fifty calls a year is pretty small,” said Council President Andy Traxler. “That’s just information we didn’t have before.”
LifeStar is at its capacity for local coverage. Krueger said the service would have to add another ambulance if it takes on an additional municipality.
“That would incur a significant cost so anything in the future would probably be a ‘no’ unless we made some other accommodation,” Krueger said.
Krueger said LifeStar meets with the Columbus Area Emergency Medical Service District Board frequently and provides monthly reports.
“I feel much better knowing about the mutual aid system,” said Council Member Trina Reid.
LifeStar’s contract with the city will expire at the end of 2020. Krueger said the service hopes to renew the agreement later this year. LifeStar has served Columbus for 10 years.
Streets lights for Hibbard project
During Tuesday’s Council meeting, members approved adding additional street lights to the Hibbard Street reconstruction project.
The recommendation, from the Street Light Committee, was brought forth at the Dec. 17 Committee of the Whole meeting. Mayor Mike Thom said the plan calls for installing five street lights while work is being completed next summer.
One resident recommends adding another street light to the corner of Hibbard and Dix streets.
“It’s very dark there,” she said.
The city scheduled a third Hibbard Street reconstruction information meeting for Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Columbus Area Senior Center.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.