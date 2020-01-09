LifeStar EMS: Adding two new villages will have little impact on Columbus

Representatives from LifeStar EMS provided important information to the Columbus City Council on the transition of adding Reeseville and Lowell to its coverage area.

LifeStar provides emergency services to the city of Columbus and village of Fall River. In November, LifeStar accepted a request from Reeseville and Lowell to provide coverage on a partial basis through 2020 with the option of a full-time contract taking effect in 2021.

Speaking at the Jan. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall, LifeStar owner Mike Krueger and Columbus supervisor Chris Orange provided more clarity on the new agreement.

“At the time we received the request from Lowell and Reeseville, we looked at how that would impact our service here,” Krueger said. “Based off the population, there’s not anticipated to be much of an impact.”

Combined, the two villages have about 1,000 residents, based off 2017 estimates. Krueger said that breaks down to an average of 50 calls per year from each municipality or about one call per week.