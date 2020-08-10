Lighting strike causes attic to start on fire in town of Westford house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF WESTFORD – The Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to a house fire at W9904 Highway CP Sunday night after a lighting strike caused a fire in the home’s attic.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Christian, the call came in about 5 p.m. On department arrival, the house had smoke showing from the third floor attic space. The fire was called in by the owner who saw smoke and an orange glow coming from the attic area.

The owner said that after a loud lighting strike, the house lost partial power. The owner entered the attic space to investigate if the house was hit. He attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the attic. Fire damage was contained to the third floor and roof of the house. Minor smoke and water damage was reported.

The cause of the fire was a lighting strike that created heat and started a small fire in the attic space. No injuries reported.

The owners of the property are Mike and Michelle Ovans.

Beaver Dam Fire was assisted by Juneau, Horicon, Randolph, Watertown, Hustisford, and Fox Lake, fire departments. Dodge County Sheriff and Dodge County Emergency Responds Team. Beaver Dam Fire was on scene for an hour and one half.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.