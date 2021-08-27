Lightning suspected of causing Waupun garage fire

WAUPUN -- Lightning Friday morning is a possile cause of a garage fire in Waupun.

At 11:18 a.m. on Friday Waupun Fire Crews responded to 516 Grace St. for a report of a structure fire. On arrival crews observed smoke and flames coming from a detached garage.

According to Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa, firefighters forced entry into the garage through a service door and discovered a fire burning near the roof. Crews initiated an interior fire attack and quickly knocked down the fire before it extended to the nearby house.

There were no vehicles in the garage at the time, other than a lawn mower and other equipment.

"In terms of a garage fire we're always aware of gas and oil and other things that might be in there," said DeMaa. "The homeowner catching that fire as quickly as she did and calling it in undoubtedly saved significantly more damage -- especially with the proximity of that garage to the house."

Some of the garage's contents were removed to allow access to the fire.

"We moved a few things out just so we could move around the garage a little bit easier," said DeMaa.