'Like missing Thanksgiving': No Portage alumni tourney this year, but can still donate to causes

After a year of so many losses, not being able to mark the annual Portage Alumni Basketball Tournament’s first quarter century will be difficult for the hundreds of players who return to town year after year and the community members who look forward to their reunions, in addition to the causes that would have benefited from its proceeds.
The tournament, born in 1997 and based on a similar event in Lodi, has become a tradition, like a class reunion but for the entire community, said chief organizer Sean Malone.
“For the people in Portage who have been partaking in it for 24 years or 10 years or five years, depending on your age, it’s going to be like missing Thanksgiving for some people,” Malone said. “Maybe not to that extent, but you do see your family when you come back, if you’re coming back in town, you do see your friends who you may not have seen for a while, you do see your siblings’ friends, which you usually wouldn’t see at all even if it was Thanksgiving, so I do think it will have an impact on the isolation people have been feeling for the last year.”
Over the last 24 years, the annual event has raised more than $125,000 for various community projects geared toward Portage youth or improving the facilities they use, Malone said. And that’s only the official fundraising effort, he said, noting that other causes often hold concurrent fundraisers.
Organizers were planning to send proceeds from this year’s tournament to the Silver Lake Beach improvement project through Positively Portage and the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter, Malone said. Though COVID-19 stymied the event, donations can still be sent to the Portage Alumni Basketball Tournament and will be forwarded to those efforts.
No tournament will take place this month, but Malone left open the possibility of a tournament this summer if the local coronavirus situation “vastly” improves.
Where it began
Malone first heard of Lodi’s alumni tournament when he was living there, working for State Farm in 1989.
When he moved back to Portage in 1995 to take over his father’s State Farm office, he started helping the Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation Inc. with its fundraising efforts for the Portage Community School District. Thinking Portage could improve on Lodi’s idea, Malone proposed holding an alumni tournament here.
He spearheaded organizing the event, personally contacting members of various Portage High School classes to solicit participation. Twenty-three teams resulted; Malone estimated roughly 270 people played that first year. The combined classes of 1970 and 1971 won the “Wiseman’s” bracket and the Class of 1996 won the “Young Bucks” bracket, he recalled.
Since then, every class between 1972 and 2019 has participated in the tournament — except the Class of 1973, Malone said. At its peak, the event has drawn up to 400 players a year.
‘Not about basketball’
Jerry Mandli, Dane County’s highway director, graduated from PHS in 1982. After missing the first tournament, he played every year from 1998 to 2004, when he had to stop due to a repetitive foot injury. Two of his brothers started in the first year and kept going for roughly five years after Mandli stopped.
Every year, he still tries to attend the event as a spectator, likening it to a school-wide reunion. Mandli enjoys seeing his old classmates, their siblings, parents, spouses and children, as well as the people from his siblings’ classes. He said he always likes to see how everyone has aged, except one family that seems “to have found the fountain of youth.”
“I don’t think it ever really mattered if you won,” Mandli said. “You know, you were always a little sore when you got done, but I think for me probably my face hurt from smiling so much.”
Despite its name, Malone said the alumni tournament isn’t really focused on basketball.
His own children, who were 1, 3 and 5 when the event started and are now 25, 27 and 29, try to make it back to Portage every year even though two of them prefer to watch from the bench, catching up with friends.
Anyone who went to Portage High School for at least one year or attended at least two years in the district between kindergarten and eighth grade is eligible to play with their class. That often includes people who wouldn’t typically be basketball players, Malone said, using the example of Jacob Poches, who in 2015 won the state wrestling championship and has since returned to Portage every year for the alumni tournament.
“Non-alumni” games were also added to encourage involvement from local residents who can’t technically be defined as alumni, he noted.
“It’s not about basketball,” Malone said. “We have rules implemented to make the games more fun, less competitive and less physical … It’s really about coming together, fundraiser, community.”
Mandli expressed gratitude for Malone and his family’s part in making the tournament happen.
“I’ve always liked the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and I think there’s so much about the tournament that reminds me of that movie,” he said. “It’s kind of the little things you don’t realize at the time that really touch a lot of people’s lives, and coming back to the tournament always reminded me of that. …
“I really hope that the tourney continues to go on, because even if you look at the categories of the different divisions — I mean, the Wise, the Soon-To-Be Wise and then the Young Bucks — it invites all the kind of experience, those small things that make Portage and the tourney great. And on top of all that, it’s a fundraiser for important things in school, so it was a great experience and it still is,” Mandli said. Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
