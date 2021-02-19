'Like missing Thanksgiving': No Portage alumni tourney this year, but can still donate to causes

After a year of so many losses, not being able to mark the annual Portage Alumni Basketball Tournament’s first quarter century will be difficult for the hundreds of players who return to town year after year and the community members who look forward to their reunions, in addition to the causes that would have benefited from its proceeds.

“For the people in Portage who have been partaking in it for 24 years or 10 years or five years, depending on your age, it’s going to be like missing Thanksgiving for some people,” Malone said. “Maybe not to that extent, but you do see your family when you come back, if you’re coming back in town, you do see your friends who you may not have seen for a while, you do see your siblings’ friends, which you usually wouldn’t see at all even if it was Thanksgiving, so I do think it will have an impact on the isolation people have been feeling for the last year.”