Haunted activities

What: Carnival of Horrors Haunted House

Where: Ringling Carriage House, 1008 Ash St., Baraboo

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12, Oct. 18 and 19, Oct. 24 (Student Night), Oct. 25 and 26

Why: Fundraiser for “Friends of the Charles & Henry Ringling Estate Inc.”

Tickets: $10 online until the beginning of the event, $12 online and $15 at the door. They can be purchased until Oct. 10 at the Al Ringling Theatre box office or Con Amici Wine Bar in downtown Baraboo.

More information: ringlinghousebnb.com/event/carnival-of-horrors-haunted-house, 608-299-9708

What: Haunted downtown walks, 1-hour walking tour of Baraboo with historical information and ghost stories

Where: 524 Oak St., Baraboo

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets: $10 online, $12 at the time of the tour.

More information: barabootours.info/joomla/index.php/haunted-tours, 608-963-2821