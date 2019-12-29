Lillian Verrall owner set to retire after more than 5 years in downtown Baraboo

Sheila Byberg began her business in Baraboo because of family, and she is now retiring for the same reason.
Lillian Verrall opened in May 2014 in downtown Baraboo. It is also, not coincidentally, the name of Byberg’s mother.
“We used to go antiquing and garage saling and estate saling,” Byberg said. “She kind of got me started in the area of refurbishing things.”
When Byberg opened Lillian Verrall in the 100 block of Third Street, she meant to operate a consignment furniture shop. She had previously worked in interior design in Michigan, so it seemed like a solid choice. But soon she found there was a desire for a women’s clothing boutique downtown.
“That’s really what I wanted to do, but clothes sell faster. It’s a no-brainer,” Byberg said. “It changed into a clothing boutique because I filled one round rack up and it was gone in four weeks; it flew out the door.”
Verrall enjoyed having her name on items throughout the whole space, greeting people. Byberg said her mother “thought she was famous” and loved the experience. The store sells furniture and clothing as well as artwork and accessories, even eyeglasses.
“It’s been fun because there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” Byberg said.
Roughly five years later, despite protestations by customers saddened at the announcement of her departure, Byberg plans to spend more time with her mother. Soon to be 86 and dealing with health issues that made it impossible for her to travel over the holidays this year, Verrall is the first person Byberg plans to visit post-retirement, in Chatham, Ontario.
Then she and her husband Bill, who will soon retire from Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac, are headed south to Tennessee. They plan to live on their daughter’s horse ranch in rural Nashville. Byberg’s 8-year-old granddaughter rides horses competitively and Byberg plans to be there to watch her ride.
Byberg runs her business with a personal touch and is usually behind the counter when customers wander in, greeting them as friends whether they have spoken in the past or just met in that moment.
“I love to help people pick out things,” Byberg said. “I think that’s why I have so many great customers.”
The business model has seemingly proved successful. Stephanie Miller-Lamb occasionally works at the boutique and said people have come to the shop near tears and looking for ways to keep the store in town. Personally, the loss hits hard as well.
“I am bummed,” Miller-Lamb said. “And everyone who comes in here who’s a regular clothes customer says the same thing: It’s the only place that has clothing in every woman’s size and an eclectic mix of clothing in small lots, so you know you’re not going to run into other people wearing the same thing.”
Byberg said she currently plans to close at the end of January, with her annual sale held after Christmas to close out her time as a business owner. The ongoing retirement sale includes all of the clothing and accessories customers have come to expect, as well as store fixtures.
Despite the ending of Lillian Verrall, consignment shop and clothing boutique, Byberg said she plans to return to the community which has treated her so well in her business endeavor.
“Baraboo has been so great. It’s such a great town,” Byberg said. “I love how the retail downtown has been thriving. … The store will not stay empty for long.”
