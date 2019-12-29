Lillian Verrall owner set to retire after more than 5 years in downtown Baraboo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roughly five years later, despite protestations by customers saddened at the announcement of her departure, Byberg plans to spend more time with her mother. Soon to be 86 and dealing with health issues that made it impossible for her to travel over the holidays this year, Verrall is the first person Byberg plans to visit post-retirement, in Chatham, Ontario.

Then she and her husband Bill, who will soon retire from Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac, are headed south to Tennessee. They plan to live on their daughter’s horse ranch in rural Nashville. Byberg’s 8-year-old granddaughter rides horses competitively and Byberg plans to be there to watch her ride.

Byberg runs her business with a personal touch and is usually behind the counter when customers wander in, greeting them as friends whether they have spoken in the past or just met in that moment.

“I love to help people pick out things,” Byberg said. “I think that’s why I have so many great customers.”

The business model has seemingly proved successful. Stephanie Miller-Lamb occasionally works at the boutique and said people have come to the shop near tears and looking for ways to keep the store in town. Personally, the loss hits hard as well.