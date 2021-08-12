Lion's Park design finalized, installation begins spring 2022

The city of Mauston has finalized designs for new playground equipment at Lion’s Park as the Common Council authorized a grant of $162,198 to the Lion’s Club in preparation for installation of the equipment in spring 2022.

Members of the Mauston Common Council unanimously approved allocate funds in the amount of $162,198 to the Mauston Lion’s Club in the form of a grant during a meeting Aug. 10. The Lion’s Club will then order the equipment for the park.

“The plan would be to get equipment ordered now, paid for now, (and) installation in the spring,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “We won’t have to worry about getting it installed with lead time in the spring (ordering now) and get it installed as early as possible in the spring.”

Following a community meeting and survey in May, the Park Board and City Administrator Randy Reeg contacted five playground equipment companies with budget limitations and community suggestions. A design from Lee Recreation was chosen for the playground after receiving additional input from community members during the Fourth of July celebration.