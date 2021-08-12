Lion's Park design finalized, installation begins spring 2022

The city of Mauston has finalized designs for new playground equipment at Lion’s Park as the Common Council authorized a grant of $162,198 to the Lion’s Club in preparation for installation of the equipment in spring 2022.
Members of the Mauston Common Council unanimously approved allocate funds in the amount of $162,198 to the Mauston Lion’s Club in the form of a grant during a meeting Aug. 10. The Lion’s Club will then order the equipment for the park.
“The plan would be to get equipment ordered now, paid for now, (and) installation in the spring,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “We won’t have to worry about getting it installed with lead time in the spring (ordering now) and get it installed as early as possible in the spring.”
Following a community meeting and survey in May, the Park Board and City Administrator Randy Reeg contacted five playground equipment companies with budget limitations and community suggestions. A design from Lee Recreation was chosen for the playground after receiving additional input from community members during the Fourth of July celebration.
Reeg said the city made changes to the originally submitted design based on community feedback, including replacing a piece of equipment with an orb rocker and an accessible, even with the ground merry-go-round. Although the city originally planned on using a wood mulch for a playground base a change was made to upgrade to a rubber mulch.
“The first time (using rubber mulch) was at Riverside Park in 2013, we haven’t bought one piece of mulch,” said Director of Public Works Rob Nelson. “It gets pushed out… but with wood we’re buying every other year… It’s an investment up front but an investment for the future.”
In other action before the council, the council received an update from Hatch Public Library Board of Trustees President John McGinley on the library’s changes to COVID-19 safety protocols and Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a proclamation thanking living and dead former mayors for their service.
The Hatch Library has re-imposed a mask mandate in the library, but will remain open for normal hours.
“We’re following CDC guidance and Juneau County Health Department guidance,” McGinley said. “We’re basically taking a step back to where we were before and we’ll continue to monitor the situation.”
The library has masks available at the door, and will continue to offer curbside service for individuals who do not want to go inside.
In a ceremony before the council, Nielsen thanked former Mauston Mayors Rita Hamm, Roger George and Brian McGuire for their service to the city. Each of the mayors was given a certificate, and Nielsen unveiled a “wall of mayors” with pictures of the city’s mayors now displayed in the council room at City Hall.
