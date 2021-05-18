Little local change following Marsy’s Law advisory for Portage, Columbia County authorities

The Daily Register reached out to Columbia County Corporation Council Joseph Ruf, but received no response to email and phone requests.

The DOJ Advisory also explains a number of hypothetical situations and how the law should be applied. The first states a records request is made for a police report regarding a sexual assault with the victim’s name, home address and other details.

“In applying the balancing test, the authority’s records custodian could consider the serious and sensitive nature of the crime, the effects the public release of certain sensitive details would have on the victim, and the victim’s continued cooperation with law enforcement, among other factors,” the advisory states.

“Access to public records and the community’s right to know what we do has always been a priority, said Sheriff Roger Brandner. “The citizens have a right to know what happens in their communities unless it falls under an exemption for non-release.”

Brandner said his office will continue to comply with public records request as well as the parameters set up by Marsy’s Law.