Little local change following Marsy’s Law advisory for Portage, Columbia County authorities

Official guidance from the Wisconsin Attorney General's Office about a victim's right amendment to the Wisconsin constitution puts the burden squarely on public record holders including various law enforcement officials in Columbia County.
Wisconsin residents voted in favor of Marsy's Law in April 2020 and it added 16 new rights for victims while eliminating reference to a fair trial for the defendant. Proponents say it gives victim's rights the same weight as the rights of an accused person.
Critics of the law say it is poorly written and could lead to the public not having access to public records. The Wisconsin Justice Initiative filed a lawsuit to block Marsy's Law in 2019. Then in November 2020, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled the law was improperly enacted and should be rescinded.
Attorney General Josh Kaul released a long-waited advisory on Marsy’s Law last week detailing how public records should be handled by custodians.
This advisory puts the responsibility of releasing public records and protecting victims’ rights onto public records custodians.
Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said Marsy’s Law builds on what Wisconsin has already been doing with public records and added the state has a history of keeping government records open.
“It’s not always black and white,” Yaskal said. “These custodians need to decide what is best with the competing interests.”
Those competing interests are would releasing the information further traumatize the victim versus the public interest in knowing the information.
“The custodian will then need to balance those interests,” Yaskal said. She was appointed to DA in June 2019 and the advisory from AG Kaul will not change too much about how her department processes public records request.
“While balancing the interests the custodians can make the decision to release information, but for example redact an address from the record to protect the victim,” Yaskel said.
The advisory states public records fall into three groups - (1) absolute right of access; (2) absolute denial of access; and (3) right of access determined by the public records law balancing test.
“Under the third category, if neither a statute nor the common law requires disclosure or creates a general exception to disclosure, the records custodian must decide whether the strong public policy favoring disclosure is overcome by some even stronger public policy favoring limited access or nondisclosure,” the Department of Justice statement explained.
Yaskal said she is the public records custodian for the District Attorney's Office.
The Daily Register reached out to Columbia County Corporation Council Joseph Ruf, but received no response to email and phone requests.
The DOJ Advisory also explains a number of hypothetical situations and how the law should be applied. The first states a records request is made for a police report regarding a sexual assault with the victim’s name, home address and other details.
“In applying the balancing test, the authority’s records custodian could consider the serious and sensitive nature of the crime, the effects the public release of certain sensitive details would have on the victim, and the victim’s continued cooperation with law enforcement, among other factors,” the advisory states.
“Access to public records and the community’s right to know what we do has always been a priority, said Sheriff Roger Brandner. “The citizens have a right to know what happens in their communities unless it falls under an exemption for non-release.”
Brandner said his office will continue to comply with public records request as well as the parameters set up by Marsy’s Law.
“We will continue to make the authorized redactions and will look at each request on its own merits as they come in,” Brandner said. “If there is justification to withhold or redact a record from release, we will do that. We will notify victims of crimes when we have to release information on them.”
Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke said his department will not have many changes since Marsy’s Law was passed. He said his department was ahead of other department and were already following victim rights procedure.
“We’ve been following those victim rights protocols since before this was passed last year,” Klafke said.