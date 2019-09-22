Visitors were transported back in time Saturday to the pioneer frontier at Living History Day at the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage.
Volunteer actors gathered at the historic home to re-enact uses for the house in 1836-38, when the Agency House functioned as a tavern. Jennifer Blau from the Agency House said taverns in the 1830s were not like modern-day bars, but like a wayside stop for travelers to sleep and eat.
The re-enactors featured a traveler staying at the tavern who gave modern-day visitors a tour of the gender-separated sleeping areas. The visitor was traveling though Portage from Green Bay and throughout the Michigan territory, working on a proposal to have Wisconsin become an individual state.
The re-enactment also featured an actor portraying a cook who demonstrated foods common to a tavern at the time that could feed a large number of people very quickly like yeast breads and succotash. The cook also demonstrated different cooking methods at the time, such as Dutch ovens and cooking over a fire.
In addition to demonstration of indoor tavern life, the re-enactment also featured the tavern operator, Robert Eaubalding, making ginger beer outdoors over a fire. According to Don Mason, who portrayed Eaubalding, beer in the 1830s was a family drink, given to men, women and children, because it was safer to drink than most water sources at the time, due to the alcohol content killing any bacteria.
“Everyone in the family would drink beer. It wasn’t as strong as it is today,” Mason said. “They knew if you drank beer, you wouldn’t get sick, but water could get you sick. They didn’t have germ theory.”
Following the beer making, visitors were taken to a Temperance Society gathering, which was a local society of high-class women determined to stop the drinking of hard alcohols, such as rum and whiskey. According to the re-enactors, this movement gained popularity due to the start of the Industrial Revolution, where it was not acceptable for men to show up for work in factories drunk.
The actors explained that the Temperance Society’s goal was also to improve women’s lives by stemming domestic violence caused by drunk husbands beating their wives, which was legal at the time.
Lori Stoltenberg, who was visiting the Agency House from Stevens Point, said she came to see Living History Day because she has a strong interest in the history of Wisconsin, as well as this time period.
“I’m interested in local and Wisconsin history,” Stoltenberg said. “I love seeing old structures and learning the history of the state.”
Stoltenberg and her husband have lived in many historic homes throughout the state, and currently own a log cabin home that was built in the 1850s.
The Agency House hosts Living History Day every year, where re-enactors, who travel from Galena, Illinois, portray different historic figures and uses from the Agency House throughout the 1800s and early 1900s, according to Blau.
“The history of the house is very interesting,” said Amy Zimmerman, who portrayed the tavern’s cook. “This house became a tavern and an inn, and then a farmhouse. It has a history all of its own, and we are portraying what it would have been like after it was an agency house.”
