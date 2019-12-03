Reedsburg’s Living Windows Christmas tradition will feature a decade’s theme, along with some new activities, to mark a milestone in the event’s history.
This year, the event will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the theme, Christmas through the Decades, with decorated windows represented from the 1890s to future decades. Reedsburg Living Windows Chairperson and Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Co-Chairperson Sarah Riedel said the theme represents the benchmark in the event’s history, as well as the start of a new decade with 2020 approaching.
Living Windows is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 in downtown Reedsburg and is hosted by Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg.
Taking the idea from other communities that host similar events, Riedel believed it would make a great holiday open house for her store, Antiques on Main, a decade ago. She then thought it would make event a great event for the community to celebrate the Christmas season and got in touch with Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg, then the Reedsburg Revitalization Organization.
When the event started in 2009, only a few windows participated, she said. This year, 18 windows are participating including Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile, Lorraine’s Hallmark Store, Dietz Kitchen Cabinetry and Main Street Books. Stores will be open during the entire event for those looking to do some last minute Christmas gift shopping, Riedel said.
Each of the featured windows will have different businesses, organizations and groups acting out a scene based on the theme as people follow the luminary lights to each window along the route for a glance. Riedel described the event as “a magical night” for the community to gather and make holiday memories while feeling an “old fashioned Christmas spirit.”
You have free articles remaining.
“I think you are going to leave with this warm, wonderful feeling in your heart and you’ll have made many memories with your family,” Riedel said of Living Windows. “It’s a really great way to enhance your Christmas season.”
The route will be full of other festive activities from local churches lining the street singing Christmas carols to warming barrels to heat up from the cold and carriage rides around the block.
Ten treat stations will have cider, hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies and chili for people to indulge. New this year, a s’mores station will be set up by one of the burning barrels and selfie stations will be located along the route, Riedel said. Carriage rides will start at the Cornerstone Building and will take attendees around the block of Main Street.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance to greet the children and hear their Christmas wishes at the Cornerstone Building at 200 East Main Street in Reedsburg. All activities, food and beverage items are free.
Additional information on Living Windows is on Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg’s Facebook page or contact Antiques on Main by calling 608-524-0000 or email antiquesonmain223@frontier.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)