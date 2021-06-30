Loan process delays Baraboo library project again as name changed to honor donor

The Baraboo library changed its name today, the only progress organizers have seen in months as they try to get the final step of a $6 million USDA loan approved.

As of July 1, the building now goes by the name Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, commemorating a $2.5 million donation that secured the expansion and upgrade project which was slated to break ground in April.

Library Board President John Ellington said it was some type of progress as the wait for one last approval continues.

“We just decided, ‘Let’s just get the name changed,’” Ellington said. “Let people know it’s still happening.”

In early April, Library Director Jessica Bergin said the project was delayed until early or mid-June. As July begins, they are still waiting for the financial piece of their application to be approved after months of work by city officials submitting materials.

“It’s still going to happen, just not on the timetable we planned,” Bergin said.

The expansion and renovation project will overhaul the 117-year-old library by upgrading its current 14,000 square feet and adding 22,000 square feet of new space at a cost of more than $10 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}