Lobby halts health ordinance: Board to await county association decision

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board, reacting in part to a public outcry, decided against moving forward with a health and welfare ordinance at their monthly meeting Tuesday night. A draft of Chapter 11 ordinance - Health and Welfare, which was up for discussion only. Its purpose is to outline the process for Public Health Office procedures, the issuance of health orders and methods of enforcing them.
A social media campaign had led to the appearance of about 100 angry citizens who yelled “Vote no!” to board members and others as they entered the building.
After a lengthy debate the ordinance was put on hold, with Chairman Russ Kottke proposing to wait until the Wisconsin Counties Association Public Health Committee makes a recommendation to all its members. No action is expected until July or August.
Attorney Lisa Derr repeated her research that the Public Health Office has the power to issue orders, according to Wisconsin statutes. That office can require the county to pay for enforcement by whatever means necessary.
She urged the board to approve an ordinance to give the county greater control over those processes and procedures.
The meeting opened with a letter from the City of Beaver Dam urging the county to allow more time to consider the move. Douglas and Shawn Garczynski of Beaver Dam urged board members to vote no, citing “an extreme outreach of government which could be unjustly administered.” Jessica Fram urged that orders be considered by all of the agencies involved in governing and enforcement, rather than the Public Health Office alone.
“This proposed ordinance is in direct conflict with our Constitutional rights, wrote Judy Siemans of Rubicon.
Nearly drowning out the reading was the persistent hacking of a board member attending by phone. Comments from callers were overheard and occasionally cheered by audience members. Throughout the meeting citizens who had come inside the first floor auditorium cheered those who made comments opposed to the ordinance and muttered negative comments toward those in favor of the move.
Corporation Counsel Kim Nass, who was charged to write the ordinance, indicated that it was only a draft, and that she was seeking additional direction from the board before it could be presented in final form.
It is not certain whether those drafts will be reconsidered any time soon – if at all.
A more complete version of the story will be available online and in the Thursday edition of the Daily Citizen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.