Lobby halts health ordinance: Board to await county association decision

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board, reacting in part to a public outcry, decided against moving forward with a health and welfare ordinance at their monthly meeting Tuesday night. A draft of Chapter 11 ordinance - Health and Welfare, which was up for discussion only. Its purpose is to outline the process for Public Health Office procedures, the issuance of health orders and methods of enforcing them.

A social media campaign had led to the appearance of about 100 angry citizens who yelled “Vote no!” to board members and others as they entered the building.

After a lengthy debate the ordinance was put on hold, with Chairman Russ Kottke proposing to wait until the Wisconsin Counties Association Public Health Committee makes a recommendation to all its members. No action is expected until July or August.

Attorney Lisa Derr repeated her research that the Public Health Office has the power to issue orders, according to Wisconsin statutes. That office can require the county to pay for enforcement by whatever means necessary.

She urged the board to approve an ordinance to give the county greater control over those processes and procedures.