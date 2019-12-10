Vicky Hanson wanted to know how an artist might gain more recognition when she moved to Portage 15 years ago.
The Portage Center for the Arts gave her the answer.
“They told me about the Local Artist Showcase,” Hanson said.
The newly retired kitchen and bath designer submitted, last week, an acrylic painting titled “The Big Salad” for her eighth Local Artist Showcase. The annual event started Friday and features 26 area artists in Drury Gallery until Dec. 28.
“Community support builds your confidence,” said Hanson, who parlayed her initial showcases into a dual show at PCA four years ago and a solo show at Tivoli nursing home six years ago.
Confidence also led her to join the Portage artist group, “Art Inspires Us,” which meets quarterly with artist challenges, including this quarter’s challenge of food, hence the big salad. Hanson has more time to paint following her 40 years at Chase Lumber in DeForest.
“It’s nice to have that support behind you as a starting place,” Hanson said of the showcase and her group. “The idea is to motivate — to get around to doing what we maybe wouldn’t have otherwise.”
Photographer Aaron Atkinson of Portage hopes to follow the same blueprint as Hanson did, this year’s showcase being his first and probably not his last.
“If this goes somewhere, that’d be great,” said Atkinson, a self-employed auctioneer and 1989 Portage High School graduate who drives all over Wisconsin selling cars. “Showcasing on my own is the ultimate goal.”
On such trips he finds a scene that he enjoys, makes a mental note of the location and later returns to it on his bike.
“Last year I finally bought a real camera,” Atkinson said with a laugh. “I used to take pictures with my phone and everybody liked them, so I finally upgraded my technology.”
For the showcase, Atkinson submitted a photo that he took of an old barn on a wintry day in Fond du Lac.
Atkinson estimated that 95 percent of the photos he takes are of barns.
“I see a lot of them in Wisconsin,” he said of his favorite subject. “I like the old, rustic looking barns that are falling down; I think they show a lot of character.”
Dale Hughes entered the showcase for the first time this year, too. He’s an attorney who operated a law office in Portage for 20 years before he moved to Windsor recently.
“I’ve been dabbling in painting for several years, first with water colors but now I think I enjoy acrylic more,” Hughes said. “Acrylic is more forgiving.”
Hughes submitted a painting of what is either a sunset or moon reflecting over a lake, highlighting the silhouettes of trees. His subject is flexible, he said. “I want people to interpret it as they wish. It’s a tranquil image, but what I see might not be what others see.”
Unlike Atkinson, Hughes does not anticipate seeking a solo showcase down the road, he said. Hughes called painting a “sidebar that’s taken on a life of its own” and he’s not certain where it might go from here.
PCA Executive Director Heidi Royal said the showcase has been held for more than 20 years, timed appropriately for the holidays.
“Please bring your visiting relatives and friends over to the gallery; I think you’ll enjoy it,” Royal said of the showcase. “Not everybody has a body of work for a solo exhibit, but this is a good way to get them more comfortable in showing their work.
“It’s important for people to share in your vision. Creating art is wonderful for your personal growth, but sharing it with others, letting them experience it, too, takes your art to a whole other level.”
