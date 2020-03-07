Local author Valerie Biel hosting workshops at Columbus Public Library

In three two-hour classes on separate evenings, author and writing educator Valerie Biel will guide writers of all skill levels through a discussion on writing topics, idea generation, and story marketability before delving into the main elements of good storytelling, basics of plotting, character development, effective dialogue writing, editing and more.

Valerie Biel is an award-winning local author who often teaches about writing topics. Her monthly Writers’ Forum column has been recognized as one of the top 50 writing blogs and can be viewed at: ValerieBiel.com.

The initial workshop March 24 will begin with a discussion on writing goals, idea generation, and a story’s marketability before reviewing the elements of good storytelling, how to briefly define the story’s premise and choosing the point of view from which the story is told.

The April 28 workshop will build on the March topics with the emphasis on the elements of plotting and character development for both main characters and secondary characters.

On May 26, the workshop attendees will address the finer points of dialogue writing, description (show not tell), editing, and the art of keeping up with your writing progress until the draft is finished.