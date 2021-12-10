Local businesses help Baraboo Habitat ReStore address erosion problem, improve look

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The stores sell new and used home improvement materials, decreasing the amount of reusable items that end up in landfills, and offer free salvage of recyclable materials, the release said. Proceeds fund Habitat’s home building and repair programs.

Gary Schyvinch, who co-owns Schyvinch Trucking of Reedsburg with his wife, said she serves on the local Habitat board of directors and has offered their services to the nonprofit organization before. She volunteered to donate and deliver a load of topsoil for this project, he said.

The manager of Milestone Materials was not available for comment Friday.

Schulenburg did the labor, moving boulders by hand and hauling rock with a wheelbarrow during and beyond his normal work hours, he said. It has already made a noticeable improvement, he said, and will be more noticeable in the spring when the newly-seeded grass grows.

Schulenburg didn’t know the exact value of the donations but estimated they were worth thousands of dollars. He said the donations helped “drastically.”

“We probably wouldn’t have been able to do the project the way it’s done and make it look as nice without that,” he said.

