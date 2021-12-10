Local businesses help Baraboo Habitat ReStore address erosion problem, improve look

Donations from area businesses helped Baraboo’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore improve its parking lot and front landscaping.
ReStore Director Tim Schulenburg said the “large amount” of donated 2-inch stone, boulders, black dirt and gravel allowed him to address erosion issues, add green space and make other aesthetic improvements in front of the building at 615 South Blvd. over the course of about two months.
“There was a lot of extra material from when they put the sidewalk in and the building was already here, so there was this big kind of dip and dips on both sides, so I cut all that out and smoothed it, pitched it,” he said. “It looks really nice.”
Milestone Materials and Schyvinch Trucking contributed materials for the project, according to a Habitat news release. They also transported it at no cost, Schulenburg said.
Morgan Pfaff, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area, said the ReStores in Baraboo and Portage are important for both their communities and the organization’s success.
“We’re so grateful to these companies who helped us improve our building and keep us moving forward,” Pfaff said.
The stores sell new and used home improvement materials, decreasing the amount of reusable items that end up in landfills, and offer free salvage of recyclable materials, the release said. Proceeds fund Habitat’s home building and repair programs.
Gary Schyvinch, who co-owns Schyvinch Trucking of Reedsburg with his wife, said she serves on the local Habitat board of directors and has offered their services to the nonprofit organization before. She volunteered to donate and deliver a load of topsoil for this project, he said.
The manager of Milestone Materials was not available for comment Friday.
Schulenburg did the labor, moving boulders by hand and hauling rock with a wheelbarrow during and beyond his normal work hours, he said. It has already made a noticeable improvement, he said, and will be more noticeable in the spring when the newly-seeded grass grows.
Schulenburg didn’t know the exact value of the donations but estimated they were worth thousands of dollars. He said the donations helped “drastically.”
“We probably wouldn’t have been able to do the project the way it’s done and make it look as nice without that,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.