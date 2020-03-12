Local dairy farmer provides free milk on Columbus Literacy Night

What’s the value of one farmers’ effort?

One day Steven Lins said to me, "I want to give milk to kids in the Columbus school District." He shared with me a concept of "Free Milk Fridays."

I dubbed Steven and his family as the "Smiling Lins." And if you’ve met any member of his family – mom, brother, wife and children – you’ll see what I’m talking about!

Steven’s a thinker. Who rarely lets the battle bring him down. I could hear from time to time when the battle was affecting his mood. Yet, a smile was always at the ready when we talked about, "what are you thinking about right now?"

The ‘"thinker" is also an astute businessman, who wondered over the years if he should run for county or state political leadership. He’d tell me to watch the health of the farm economy as it’s often an indicator of the economic health of the U.S.

Steven was the first farmer to take a meeting with me when I began my seed sales job in May 2017. He also was the first farmer to place an order with me. Then he became my first repeat order for my second season of sales.

He also was one of the first "original, American entrepreneurs" I met on a farm.

Twenty-six years in the making.