Local Dells grocery store adapts to new normal during pandemic

As businesses across Wisconsin shut down to protect against the spread of coronavirus, grocery stores must look at alternative measures to keep their vital service available.

As one of the two main grocery stores in the Dells, Maurer’s Market has to deal with the same levels of panic buying and customer stockpiling as companies like Walmart. According to store manager Ken Rupnow, some preparation for a lockdown is alright, "but too much can hurt others who may need what you’re buying too much of."

“Obviously, it’s great to stock up on non-perishables,” Rupnow said. “These options are out there, but if more people don’t stay home… if (coronavirus) comes to this town, it’s going to spread fast.”

One of the most common examples of panic buying has been toilet paper, and Maurer’s is no exception. Rupnow said that in the first few days of the outbreak spreading in the U.S., one customer left the store with 240 rolls of toilet paper, and he doesn’t want to see people going without an important commodity.

“Day one hit, it was (a) Wednesday, I remember selling 240 rolls to someone,” Rupnow said. “And they made a comment, ‘Well, you never know how long you’re going to be in.’”