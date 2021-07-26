Local Dodge County agencies worked together to find missing teen

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – Area law enforcement worked together in the search for a missing 14-year-old boy Sunday night who was later found safe.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a report came in at 6:48 p.m. Sunday that a 14-year-old boy was missing after he left Crystal Lake Beach Park. The high-functioning special needs child had left the area about an hour before the report.
After a brief search, Dodge County’s Child Abduction Response Team was activated to assist with the search. According to the press release, the team brings resources from law enforcement and fire agencies in the county. In addition, the Beaver Dam Fire, Rescue, and Police assisted. A thorough search of the area was conducted and then expanded utilizing the sheriff’s office drones, the Beaver Dam Police Department drone, one of the sheriff’s office K9 Teams, and people walking.
Eventually, a tip was received that the boy had walked to the Wild Goose Trail near Highways 33 and 26. The boy then walked into a cornfield.
The Juneau and Horicon Fire Departments along with the Juneau Police Department joined our search efforts. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office UTV along with the Horicon and Juneau Fire Department UTVs were deployed along with fire department lighting equipment. At 9:58 p.m., sheriff’s deputies located the subject in a tree stand in the middle of the cornfield and he was returned quickly to his worried parents.
“This is a very difficult situation that no parent ever wants to find themselves in, however, our community is made up of outstanding public servants and good Samaritans who helped to resolve this situation quickly and helped to bring a child back home safely,” Schmidt said. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work done tonight by all.”
Also assisting were the Dodge County Communication Officers and Dodge County Emergency Management Team.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is following up with the family to provide any further assistance needed both this evening and into the future.