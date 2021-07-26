Local Dodge County agencies worked together to find missing teen

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – Area law enforcement worked together in the search for a missing 14-year-old boy Sunday night who was later found safe.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a report came in at 6:48 p.m. Sunday that a 14-year-old boy was missing after he left Crystal Lake Beach Park. The high-functioning special needs child had left the area about an hour before the report.

After a brief search, Dodge County’s Child Abduction Response Team was activated to assist with the search. According to the press release, the team brings resources from law enforcement and fire agencies in the county. In addition, the Beaver Dam Fire, Rescue, and Police assisted. A thorough search of the area was conducted and then expanded utilizing the sheriff’s office drones, the Beaver Dam Police Department drone, one of the sheriff’s office K9 Teams, and people walking.

Eventually, a tip was received that the boy had walked to the Wild Goose Trail near Highways 33 and 26. The boy then walked into a cornfield.