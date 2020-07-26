Local food pantries expand, adjust during COVID-19.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During COVID-19 shutdowns, food pantries in Baraboo and Portage have begun serving additional people and extending their rules and hours.

Beyond Blessed Food Pantry, 1515 Walnut St. in Baraboo, would serve approximately 75 households a week prior to coronavirus. Director Shannon Howley said it now serves approximately 300-400 household per week on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We’re exhausted,” Howley said. “Thank you to the community for the support, both physically and financially. I just want to make sure people know this has been an extremely difficult time for everybody.”

Howley said serving a larger number of people per week requires approximately 30 volunteers.

“We’ve had a fantastic group of volunteers who have stepped up and helped us,” Howley said. “We couldn’t do what we’re doing without them.”

The Portage Food Pantry serves residents of the Portage School District, and allows visitors to come twice a month during coronavirus, according to their Facebook page. The pantry is open 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.