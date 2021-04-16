Local health officials point to Johnson & Johnson pause as 'abundance of caution', urge continuing vaccinations

Sauk County health officials released a statement Thursday reassuring the public that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 has been done “out of an abundance of caution.”
Dr. Elizabeth Baker, chief medical officer of Reedsburg Area Medical Center, referred to the reported side effects as “extremely rare” in the statement.
The concern over the use of the vaccine is the occurrence of rare, but serious blood clots found in six people within two weeks of receiving the vaccination. The six people were out of roughly 7 million doses distributed throughout the country and were identified as women between the ages of 18 to 48.
Symptoms include severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath, seizures, fainting and blurred vision.
Aspirus Health, which owns Divine Savior Hospital and its healthcare facilities in Portage, issued its own guidance over the suspension of the distribution of the vaccine. The decision by the Food & Drug Administration and CDC, which was followed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, is a recommendation made “out of extreme caution,” according to the Aspirus press release.
Less than 3% of vaccinations distributed by the Aspirus system have included Johnson & Johnson vials, according to the company release.
Ellen Ellingsworth, interim public health officer in Columbia County, did not return a call seeking more information Friday. The department website does not have any guidance or information regarding the specific vaccine and the decision to pause its use.
Future vaccines distributed by the Sauk County Public Health Department will only be from Moderna. Anyone who has an upcoming appointment for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should check the vaccinator’s website for updates, Stewart said.
“Local vaccinators are doing their best to fill current appointments with Pfizer or Moderna, however as supply is limited, your appointment may need to be rescheduled,” Stewart said.
Sauk County has a list of vaccine site locations on its website, as does Columbia County’s health department. Those who receive vaccines are also being encouraged to use V-Safe from the CDC, which is a health checker app used to report symptoms after a vaccination.
Dr. Andrea Chao of Sauk Prairie Healthcare said it is unlikely a recipient of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would experience these side effects but urged everyone to monitor for those specific symptoms for three weeks after vaccination. Chao, who serves as the facility’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic physician leader, said if anyone has those problems, they should contact their healthcare provider.
According to Sauk County Public Health, as of Tuesday more than 180 million doses of the Modern and Pfizer two-part vaccines have been distributed and there have been no reports of health problems matching the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by people who have received them.
Anyone who has received the vaccine more than three weeks ago has a “very low” chance of developing these symptoms, according to the department. Someone who has received it within three weeks has the same likelihood of developing a blood clot, but officials are asking those people to monitor for the symptoms and to seek medical help immediately if they occur.
Officials with the county health department pointed to the pause as an example of how safety monitoring over the new vaccines is working.
Mo Kharbat, SSM Health regional vice president of pharmacy services, stressed that the halt by officials to more closely examine the potential health effects of the vaccine is important and not uncommon with new drugs or vaccines.
“This pause to investigate is a reassuring display of scientific transparency, and is standard practice in response to a potential safety signal in a new medication or vaccine,” Kharbat said in the statement. “These adverse events have not been reported for the other two available COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, they both remain safe and effective and we encourage Wisconsinites to get vaccinated.”
