Local health officials point to Johnson & Johnson pause as 'abundance of caution', urge continuing vaccinations

According to Sauk County Public Health, as of Tuesday more than 180 million doses of the Modern and Pfizer two-part vaccines have been distributed and there have been no reports of health problems matching the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by people who have received them.

Anyone who has received the vaccine more than three weeks ago has a “very low” chance of developing these symptoms, according to the department. Someone who has received it within three weeks has the same likelihood of developing a blood clot, but officials are asking those people to monitor for the symptoms and to seek medical help immediately if they occur.

Officials with the county health department pointed to the pause as an example of how safety monitoring over the new vaccines is working.

Mo Kharbat, SSM Health regional vice president of pharmacy services, stressed that the halt by officials to more closely examine the potential health effects of the vaccine is important and not uncommon with new drugs or vaccines.