Local law enforcement softball game raises $2,000 for charities
Local law enforcement softball game raises $2,000 for charities

Local law enforcement softball game raises $2,000 for charities

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt waits to swing at a ball during the charity softball game on Saturday where Beaver Dam Police competed against the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office won by a score of 14-10.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office softball team won the charity softball game it played against Beaver Dam Police Saturday, but the real winners will be the charities who benefit from the $2,000 raised by the event.

The Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial was held on Wednesday in Juneau. 

“It was a great game and a good time for everybody that was there,” Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said.

Kuhnz and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt came up with the idea of the charity game. In the end, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office team won by a score of 14-10.

Schmidt said he was very proud of the county’s team but Beaver Dam Police Department’s team had a good team as well.

“Most importantly I am proud of everyone who came together to make this all happen,” Schmidt said.

All funds raised benefit the BD Police Charities which supports local organizations/individuals and The Badger State Sheriff’s Association who will donate their portion to help families of sheriff department employees affected by the recent hurricane in Louisiana.

Kuhnz said the next fundraiser for BD Police Charities will be the car in the lake unless another idea comes up before that point. The same car that was used for the fundraiser in 2020 will be placed on Beaver Dam Lake and people can try to guess when it will fall next spring.

The softball game will continue into the future as well.

“We’ll make it bigger and better next year,” Kuhnz said. “Maybe a tournament format.”

