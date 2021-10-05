Local law enforcement softball game raises $2,000 for charities

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office softball team won the charity softball game it played against Beaver Dam Police Saturday, but the real winners will be the charities who benefit from the $2,000 raised by the event.

“It was a great game and a good time for everybody that was there,” Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said.

Kuhnz and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt came up with the idea of the charity game. In the end, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office team won by a score of 14-10.

Schmidt said he was very proud of the county’s team but Beaver Dam Police Department’s team had a good team as well.

“Most importantly I am proud of everyone who came together to make this all happen,” Schmidt said.

All funds raised benefit the BD Police Charities which supports local organizations/individuals and The Badger State Sheriff’s Association who will donate their portion to help families of sheriff department employees affected by the recent hurricane in Louisiana.