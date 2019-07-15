As the efforts of groups and individuals dedicated to providing a reprieve for Wisconsin’s struggling dairy farmers have only increased in the face of historic bankruptcy numbers, a few sponsors and organizers join in by providing a free meal to farmers at the Sauk County Fair.
Dave Schwab, owner of Heavenly Smoked Roasters, said when he was approached to make the lunch for local farmers, he was surprised to learn about the statewide problem of elevated farmer suicide rates.
“I felt so bad,” Schwab said. “I could not believe it. So, that naturally, was on my heart. These farmers are having a hard time making ends meet.”
The idea first came from fair organizers. Fair Marketing Manager Lindy Larsen said she and others were looking to create an event during the fair to show gratitude for local farmers. The farmer appreciation lunch held on the fairgrounds offered a free meal to local farmers and guest speaker Jerry Apps, a rural historian who has published more than 40 books through the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Larsen has farmed alongside her husband, Matt, on their farm just north of Baraboo for more than 20 years. She said the day of the meal, Thursday, was a busy time for Matt, but he was still able to visit and grab some food before returning to the farm. Larsen said it felt like a successful endeavor.
The meal had local sponsors Heavenly Smoked Roasters and I.A.M. Dairy Distributing, in addition to Compeer Financial, Culver’s, Bug Tussel Wireless and MaxFM, which Larsen and Schwab both credited with a majority of the organizational work.
Schwab was sweating in the summer heat hours before the meal, making phone calls while sorting out milk cartons, firing up the smoker under the sun and keeping a close watch over the meat as it was set out in warmers.
Two hundred forty-six people attended the meal, which Schwab described as “wonderful” while noting the “fellowship” which took place at the Litscher Pavilion. Schwab said as part of his appreciation, he donated $1,000 to support farmers.
“I have a love for people,” Schwab said. “I just felt so compelled to do it. I don’t know how our state, or our county or our country can survive without these small farms.”
He added that he dreads the day Wisconsin might see only large, factory farms producing milk and crops.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, farmer suicides in 2017 hit a historic high at 915. As farms continue to become economically unstable for second- and third-generation farmers, the numbers increase. The state Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Protection reports Wisconsin as having about 7,700 dairy farms, fewer than half the state had in 2004. The dairy industry currently contributes more than $43 billion to the state economy annually.
Larsen knows firsthand what a number of the farmers who sat down for some smoked meat, mac ‘n’ cheese and other dishes during the fair have been experiencing.
“Farming has just been really hard,” Larsen said.
She added that the overall struggle, with both crops and milk prices in a longstanding slump, was part of the reason she and other organizers began brainstorming over how to say thank you to farmers during the Sauk County Fair.
“I just thought it’d be great to do something during the fair to show our appreciation,” Larsen said. “I felt it was a wonderful tribute.”
