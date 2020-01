Michael Murphy from Columbus has been named to the UW-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. Murphy is a junior studying information and communication technologies.

The award, formerly known as the Chancellor's Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 50 undergraduate majors and 22 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. Enrollment was 8,393 in the fall.