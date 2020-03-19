Local students graduate from UW-Oshkosh
Local students graduate from UW-Oshkosh

UW-Oshkosh students received diplomas in December during the university's 55th midyear commencement. The new grads from three UWO campuses - Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh - include nearly 900 with bachelor's degrees, more than 140 with master's degrees and three who earned Doctor of Education degrees. The degrees became official Jan. 24.

Graduates from Columbus include, Mitchell R. Hasey, College of Education and Human Services, Physical Education and Roman J. Mullen, College of Letters and Science, Environmental Health. 

From Fall River, Hunter James Tank, College of Letters and Science, Criminal Justice and Samantha Joy Volkmann, College of Letters and Science, Anthropology.

