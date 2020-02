Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

UW-Platteville held commencement ceremonies Dec. 14 in Williams Fieldhouse. Students from the Columbus area who earned their UW-Platteville bachelor's or UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County or UW-Platteville Richland associate degrees include: Brandon Lee, Business Administration, Gattlyn Molnar, Associate of Arts and Sciences, and Brett Weiland, Agricultural Business.