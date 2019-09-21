The Columbus Area Art & Author Fair is Saturday, Sept. 28, 2 – 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. This week we’re highlighting two artists and two authors who will be joining us at the fair.
Tara Drachenberg has been an artist her whole life and credits her grandmother for getting her started.
“It’s my passion to paint, and I hope my work brings joy to those who view it,” she said.
Drachenberg’s studio Tara Lea Fine Art is located in Marshall and features her original and commissioned work primarily in oils, although she also does sign painting and other custom work when asked. Her subjects include animal portraits, memorials, landscapes, seascapes, still life and more.
Photographer Pam Charvat is returning to the fair to showcase her work. Charvat was also the featured artist at The Workshop during February and March of this year.
Author Kurt Baumann has been a resident of Beaver Dam since 1983. He’s a member of Beaver Dam Area Community Theater, a published writer of the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, and a devotee of the arts. “The Written Works of Kurt Baumann” is a collection of his writings.
Jana Roe’s book “Burned: My Journey Through Addiction” follows her personal struggle with her addiction to tanning. Roe said, “To the outside world my life was ideal, but that was a façade. On the inside I was struggling with an unhealthy self-image, low self-esteem.”
This manifested itself in Roe’s secret—her deep-rooted ritual and obsession with tanning. Looking perfect was the only thing that mattered and it took Roe years to recognize this and decades to overcome. In the book, she discusses her relationship with her addiction and how she went from being powerless to being in control of her life. Her journey has been physically, emotionally, and mentally painful because of the choices that she made. However, this is not a race, it is a journey that is filled with faith, healing and helping others. Roe explains that her book is uplifting and inspiring as her faith gave her the hope to overcome this powerful enemy-addiction.
Roe also does presentations about the dangers of tanning, addiction, and skin cancer. She lives in Sycamore, Illinois and works for the Sycamore School District, enjoying tennis, golf, bike riding and travel.
For more information on the fair please see the event listing, hosted on the Columbus Library’s Facebook page.
