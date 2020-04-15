Location selected for clock in downtown Beaver Dam

The Metzes, who own the old Bookworld building, 116 Front St., will receive $20,000 as they fix up the structure for a retail tenant. Ruth Metz said people have been looking at the space to possibly move in.

Metz said the grant opportunity is important because sprucing up an old building often takes more than a tenant would usually put in, while the costs to remodel can prove high for the building owner as well. She said they will have put over $300,000 into the project by the end.

"Any help from the city is appreciated to help offset those costs," Metz said.

Art on the Town, 127 Front St., is owned by Kris Schumacher, and has featured art classes and artists using the studio space. Schumacher has extensively remodeled the inside of her new business and will receive a $5,000 grant.

PT Community Properties is doing exterior remodeling of the building known as the "youth center" at 116 S. Spring St. The building is used by Paul Toellner's Family Youth Interaction mentoring organization. The city will offer a $15,100 grant.

As for the old Drennan's sign that was revealed as work on the building continued, Toeller said the plan is to remove it and reinstall it inside to keep that piece of history alive, though he acknowledged there is a risk in doing so.