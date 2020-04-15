Location selected for clock in downtown Beaver Dam

Downtown Beaver Dam will have a new landmark as more businesses receive grants.
On Wednesday, the city's community development committee signed off via teleconference on moving ahead with a project to install a new clock at the corner of North Spring and Front streets, near Stooge's. The city will strike up a memorandum of understanding with Stooge's to place the clock there. The committee approved using $5,000 in downtown funds for a concrete pad to go there, though the final cost may be less, including with in-kind donations.
Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. worked on the clock project. Mayor Becky Glewen said the clock will cost $16,000. Mayor Becky Glewen said MSA, Countryside and Alliant Energy each donated $5,000 and an anonymous donor gave $1,000. Organizers considered placing the clock near the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce building on South Spring Street, but the new corner opened up in conversations with Stooge's.
The committee also approved grant funds to several businesses in the downtown area. Beaver Dam has a program for new and existing businesses in the downtown area to receive grant funding for improvements using revenue generated from a tax increment finance district.
Epic Ink Tattoos, 106 Front St., will receive a $5,000 grant. Owner Mindy Murphy said she had extensively remodeled the front area of the building for retail and promotions.
The Metzes, who own the old Bookworld building, 116 Front St., will receive $20,000 as they fix up the structure for a retail tenant. Ruth Metz said people have been looking at the space to possibly move in.
Metz said the grant opportunity is important because sprucing up an old building often takes more than a tenant would usually put in, while the costs to remodel can prove high for the building owner as well. She said they will have put over $300,000 into the project by the end.
"Any help from the city is appreciated to help offset those costs," Metz said.
Art on the Town, 127 Front St., is owned by Kris Schumacher, and has featured art classes and artists using the studio space. Schumacher has extensively remodeled the inside of her new business and will receive a $5,000 grant.
PT Community Properties is doing exterior remodeling of the building known as the "youth center" at 116 S. Spring St. The building is used by Paul Toellner's Family Youth Interaction mentoring organization. The city will offer a $15,100 grant.
As for the old Drennan's sign that was revealed as work on the building continued, Toeller said the plan is to remove it and reinstall it inside to keep that piece of history alive, though he acknowledged there is a risk in doing so.
Ben Martinez of Integrated Auto Solutions, 207 S. Center St., is pursuing exterior improvements as he plans to open his business up more to the public. The building is also rented out by the taxi company. The city will offer up to $17,500 in grant funds.
The committee also approved opening the grant program up more to businesses that may want to expand.
