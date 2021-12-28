Loco Vocals ensemble to give final concert Friday

“It’s kind of weird that it’s over, but so many of us have moved,” said Cheryl Zeman, who with her husband Rich are residing in Hudson. “We’re certainly grateful for the opportunities it allowed us, and for the audiences who encouraged us and kept us going for so long.”

Loco Vocals has contributed to Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s fundraising efforts by taking no compensation for performances. Through its ticket sales, the group has helped the theater raise more than $100,000.

Wilkins values the time he spent with the group.

“I’ll miss the experience of performing with my fellow musicians and the bonds that we’ve developed over the years,” he said. “We’re used to each other’s motions and habits. The crowds’ reactions show that they like our musical choices and appreciate our work. We like seeing the audience light up when they hear a particular song or sing along when they know the words. We always have a lot of fun.”

Music starts Friday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. They may be purchased at the theater website, bdact.org; through the BDACT Box Office, 117 W. Maple Ave., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (920-885-6891); or at Rechek’s Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St.