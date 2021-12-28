Loco Vocals ensemble to give final concert Friday

A local entertainment staple, Loco Vocals, will present its final musical performance on New Year’s Eve at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.
The group will perform songs from its 12 years together. Attendees will hear songs ranging from the 50s through the 70s by artists such as Elvis, the Beatles, the Jacksons, the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, the Eagles, Elton John and many more.
Vocalists for Loco Vocals include Jenny Addison, Rick Ramirez, Jay Wilkins and Cheryl Zeman. They are backed by a live band including Dave Carlson, guitar; Tanya Diggins, piano; Jeff Mroz, bass; David Saniter, drums; and Rich Zeman, saxophone.
Rick Ramirez recalled the start.
“Jay and I had performed together and wanted to continue doing that,” he said. “Cheryl and Rich had always wanted to join us, and we started asking others if they were interested. Never did we think we’d be together this long, but so much the better. We certainly made the most of it.”
Now several of the group’s members have moved away and other commitments have intervened. Group members reluctantly decided to disband, although several will continue to be fixtures on the local entertainment scene.
“It’s kind of weird that it’s over, but so many of us have moved,” said Cheryl Zeman, who with her husband Rich are residing in Hudson. “We’re certainly grateful for the opportunities it allowed us, and for the audiences who encouraged us and kept us going for so long.”
Loco Vocals has contributed to Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s fundraising efforts by taking no compensation for performances. Through its ticket sales, the group has helped the theater raise more than $100,000.
Wilkins values the time he spent with the group.
“I’ll miss the experience of performing with my fellow musicians and the bonds that we’ve developed over the years,” he said. “We’re used to each other’s motions and habits. The crowds’ reactions show that they like our musical choices and appreciate our work. We like seeing the audience light up when they hear a particular song or sing along when they know the words. We always have a lot of fun.”
Music starts Friday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. They may be purchased at the theater website, bdact.org; through the BDACT Box Office, 117 W. Maple Ave., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (920-885-6891); or at Rechek’s Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St.
With COVID safety in mind, the following guidelines will be followed:
- Face masks will be required in the lobby and auditorium.
- Concessions will be served (cash only) in the second floor Encore Hall.
- Only Encore Hall will be an optional masking space.
- All volunteers and staff will be wearing masks in required areas
- The performers will not be wearing masks while they are on stage.
- Capacity at the BDACT Fine Arts Center is currently set at 100 percent.
- If you feel ill, please stay home and BDACT will issue a credit or refund.
For more information, go to bdact.org.