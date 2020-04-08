Lodi medical supply company partnering with distillery to produce hand sanitizer

Attwill is selling the final product to local hospitals at the same price it costs to make, approximately $60 per gallon, Jackson said.

“As of right now we’re not donating. We’re a small company, we’d go out of business within a few weeks, but we are selling it at about cost, only covering the ingredients and labor costs,” Jackson said. “We can keep people working. The hand sanitizer has been a good way to keep our staff on board.”

Jackson said he is hoping to sell the products to essential businesses, such as grocery stores or delivery drivers.

Maas said he was happy to get involved with Atwill when he found out they were intending to provide sanitizer to UW hospitals and medical facilities, as his fiancee is a nurse there.

“We believe they are trying to service the University of Wisconsin health systems, and I have been trying to get sanitizer to them for the last three weeks,” Mass said. “My fiancee is a nurse in the system, so I wanted to make sure they got it. When I heard they might be doing that, I said we’ll sell them whatever they need.”

The distillery is also working to produce hand sanitizer, and has already created almost 4,000 gallons of product that has been distributed to local organizations.

“It’s a civic responsibility of everyone who is able to give at this point in time, to donate time, to donate labor, to donate resources,” Maas said. “I mean, this is crazy. If we didn’t, shame on us and if people aren’t, shame on them.”

