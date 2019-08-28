A 61-year-old man died after a vehicle that he was working on rolled on top of him Wednesday in Lomira.
According to a Lomira Police Department press release, the incident happened at a home near Third Street and North Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Police Chief Bryan Frank said the man was working on the vehicle when it rolled. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.
The Lomira Police and Fire Departments were assisted at the scene by the village of Brownsville Police Department, Lomira First Responders and Fire Department, Theresa Ambulance, city of Fond du Lac Paramedics, Flight for Life, Fleischmann Excavating, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
