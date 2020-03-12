Long-term care facilities in south-central Wisconsin limiting access

The novel Coronavirus has forced area healthcare facilities to take precautions against those who may unwittingly bring the respiratory illness to those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed some of the most susceptible to serious complications.

Columbia County Health Care Center shut its doors to visitors around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Administrator Amy Yamriska said Thursday. They had begun to screen people by asking them whether they had visited the countries where COVID-19 is prevalent, were experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or had come into contact with someone who tested positively for the virus.

Yamriska said they are following a directive from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. A memo from the department urged all nursing homes to restrict visitors to any facilities in counties where an active COVID-19 diagnosis has been made, or in a county adjacent to an active case.

For Columbia County, that’s Dane County, were a handful of active cases have been announced.

There are exceptions. Yamriska said if someone is passing away or if the resident needs visitation for behavioral or emotional reasons, staff can decide a visitor is appropriate.