Long-term care facilities in south-central Wisconsin limiting access

The novel Coronavirus has forced area healthcare facilities to take precautions against those who may unwittingly bring the respiratory illness to those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed some of the most susceptible to serious complications.
Columbia County Health Care Center shut its doors to visitors around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Administrator Amy Yamriska said Thursday. They had begun to screen people by asking them whether they had visited the countries where COVID-19 is prevalent, were experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or had come into contact with someone who tested positively for the virus.
Yamriska said they are following a directive from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. A memo from the department urged all nursing homes to restrict visitors to any facilities in counties where an active COVID-19 diagnosis has been made, or in a county adjacent to an active case.
For Columbia County, that’s Dane County, were a handful of active cases have been announced.
There are exceptions. Yamriska said if someone is passing away or if the resident needs visitation for behavioral or emotional reasons, staff can decide a visitor is appropriate.
Despite the doors being shut to most outsiders, Yamriska said morale in the building has been high, with the activities department keeping residents occupied. Family members were notified individually by phone call, during which Yamriska said they expressed support for keeping residents safe from the illness.
“We actually have had very strong support from our family members because we are protecting them,” Yamriska said. “Our concern is our residents and protecting them and making sure they are safe.”
Sauk County
For the Sauk County Health Care Center, 1051 Clark St., in Reedsburg, the concern over when to shut down is an “hour-by-hour process,” Administrator Jennifer Vosen said Thursday afternoon.
They were still accepting visitors Thursday, but encouraging phone calls and video calls, or even mail correspondence, over personal visits. There is increased signage on the doors telling people to turn back if they have visited certain countries or are experiencing any signs of illness.
“At this point in time, we are recommending limited visitation, but our doors are not locked,” Vosen said.
It can change at any moment, she added.
“The idea that we won’t have to go on lockdown is not realistic,” Vosen said. “I anticipate some time in the very near future having to shut our doors to protect our residents.”
Vosen said the facility is in close contact with the Sauk County Health Department.
Dodge County
In Dodge County, long-term care centers are following Centers for Medicare and Medicaid guidelines as well because they are located in a county, or are adjacent to a county, that has had a COVID-19 occurrence. For Dodge County, that’s Fond du Lac County, where two cases were announced Wednesday.
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is limiting visitation to its Hillside Manor, Remembrance Home and Eagle’s Wings facilities. These guidelines were enacted after a confirmed COVID-19 case was identified in Dane County.
All other Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam locations and services continue operations as scheduled, but will be reviewed as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
Clearview Interim Administrator Lori Kurutz said the Juneau facility is restricting visitors to only medically necessary staff and consultants. The entrances to the building will be locked and the center will work with families for alternate communication methods.
Clearview will provide activities in small group settings for its residents. Large groups, religious gatherings and activity outings have been canceled until further notice.
Randolph Health Services is also limiting families and friends from visiting the building in an effort to prevent the virus from entering the center. The facility is finding alternative ways for people to communicate with its residents, such as video chat, phone calls or email.
The health and safety of residents is a concern of Waupun Christian Home. The center is restricting visitors at this time in order to protect its residents and will review that decision as additional information becomes available from the CDC.
Check before visiting
Other long-term care facilities in the region are taking precautions. People are encouraged to view a care center’s website or Facebook page for information regarding recommendations from the Department of Health Services, Public Health and the CDC. Do not travel to a facility without calling first to find out the most recent visitation policy.
The Dodge County Health Department is referring those with concerns about the coronavirus to go the following websites that are being updated on a regular basis: Centers for Disease Control (cdc.gov) and Wisconsin State Department of Health Services (dhs.wisconsin.gov).
